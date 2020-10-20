Local physician explains why you should get a flu shot amid COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Physicians and other local health experts are pushing for the flu shot now more than ever, saying they want to prevent the public from getting the flu with the possibility of getting COVID-19 at the same time, to help keep heavy hospital traffic at bay.
Dr. Steven Berk, the Vice President of Clinical Affairs with Texas Tech University’s Health and Science Center, says more groups are highly-affected more by the flu than others, but everyone above six months of age should get one...especially, he says, those over 65 with underlying conditions.
“The elderly and those with heart disease and lung disease and diabetes. And women who are pregnant, because getting the flu could actually be dangerous. And there’s a certain mortality from that,” said Dr. Berk as examples of those with other conditions.
“Many elderly with influenza, wind up with a super infection or a bacterial pneumonia.”
The annual science-backed, flu-shot developed for specifically this year is ready-to-go and Dr. Berk and the CDC advise you get one especially amid the pandemic.
“And we’re very worried about COVID-19, increasing the number of hospitalizations, the number of individuals on ventilators. So if everybody gets a flu shot, that’ll keep those numbers down.”
The CDC estimated 22,000 Americans died from the flu last year with around 400-thousand hospitalizations.
Dr. Berk says even if your child is learning virtually at home, still consider getting one because he wants families to stay safe and keep hospitals from being overwhelmed especially this year.
“This is a great time to get the influenza vaccine. It’s going to take about two weeks to develop antibodies. So now is the time.”
Every Friday this month in October, the City of Lubbock Health Department is offering a flu shot drive-thru from 8:30a.m. to 11:30a.m. at 806 18th street. The shot is 20 dollars. You can pay with cash or a credit or debit card. Be sure to bring a photo ID, if you’re using a card. The flu shot is free for medicare enrollees who bring their Medicare card with them. You can also call (806) 775-2933 to make an appointment inside.
