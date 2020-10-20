Cape Girardeau Public Library grants free library cards for area students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau students are being encouraged to read more by visiting the library for free.
Cape Public Library Board recently voted to grant free library cards to students, faculty, and staff in Cape Girardeau schools housed within the library taxing district.
This new policy includes K-12 Cape Girardeau Public schools, private parochial schools, but not SEMO.
Director of Cape Public Library, Katie Hill said the new policy targets younger students.
“We always lose them in their teenage years so were trying to encourage youth card holders to come into the library” said Hill.
Hill said, people who live within city limits but outside of library boundaries, can access a restrictive card limited to five items at a times.
