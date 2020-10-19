Halloween isn’t canceled. Here’s what’s happening in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses still plan to welcome guests this fall!
Below is a list of everything open for Halloween festivities. If you would like to have an event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com.
Visit the spirits from Colossal Cave’s past.
Tours after 5 p.m. on October 23 & 24, 30 & 31. No children under 5 allowed.
Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the dealership.
From the convenience of your car, you can enjoy a fun, not too scary decorated drive thru. There will be themed trunks like Iron Man and Dia de los Muertos, candy, other fun goodies, and even an iSpy game for the whole family to play.
Event planners encourage your kids to bring a Trunk-or-Treat baggie from home.
Saturday, October 31st, from 4 p.m. to 5 pm at Desert Skies United Methodist Church; 3255 N Houghton Road.
Drive up in your decorated car and Halloween costumes, as you travel in your car through the parking lot.
Enjoy the decorations, meet Witchie Pooh for your “Good Fortune Promise Card.” With a
Car & Costume judging. There might be a treat or two as you wave “good-bye”.
All safety protocols, sanitizing & social distancing will be maintained through this event.
You can book a group of friends online starting at $25 per person. The Breaking Point offers a rage room, axe throwing, escape rooms and splatter rooms. It’s kind of perfect for the month of October. Follow [this link] to check prices and book a group of friends.
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Northminster Presbyterian Church; 2450 E. Fort Lowell Rd. and Tucson Boulevard.
Get dressed up and come celebrate 15 years of safe treating at Northminster Church! No tricks, all treats! Bring the whole family for this DRIVE-THRU ONLY event! You’ll make one stop to receive a goodie-filled bag for each child in your vehicle. Let’s keep each other healthy, please wear a mask.
OCT 31 6PM-9PM
1st annual trunk or treat for the kids is free with limited hotdogs and sonoran dogs. Free face painting 7-9 p.m. candy (trunk or treat) and much more on 116 S Kolb Rd.
Fright-Vision introduces Carve-Con 2020- a free, spooky, family-friendly virtual Halloween event. Every Friday in October will feature a different set of Halloween-related activities. Simply visit http://www.frightvisionbooks.com.
Join FrightVision as they take Freaky Fridays in October to another level with CarveCon!
• October 9th: Opening night will feature a spooky sketch night where artists teach kids how to draw spooky things as well as a science lab, where kids and other special guests can participate in Halloween experiments.
• October 16th: Bring your competitive edge, it’s Spooky Game Night! Spooky Game Night will feature a mystery game for the kids to solve and other games including scavenger hunts, would you rather and many other spooky thrills.
• October 23rd: Settle in for Spooky Tales Around the Fire Night. Storytellers will tell their spookiest stories for everyone to listen to.
• October 30th: The grand finale will have the top stories from the writing contest for kids, read by some amazing published authors, including Dan Poblocki, Lorien Lawrence, Lindsay Currie, Ronald L Smith, Michael Northrop and so on.
To further get the kids engaged and involved, Crantz is hosting a Spooky Writing Contest.
Kids ages 8-12 can submit their spookiest stories of 1,000 words or less. The winning stories will be read aloud by some top authors.
Friday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2365 W. Orange Grove Road.
Open on weekends starting Oct. 2 through Oct. 31.
Ghost hunting and ghost tours 90 min to 2 hours long in Downtown Tucson.
Sept. 19 - Oct. 31 from 9:00 a.m. with the last entry at 4:00 p.m. every day.
Available late Sept. through October.
Open from Oct. 3 to Oct. 31.
Open from Oct. 1-Nov. 1. Guests are asked to purchase tickets in advance.
