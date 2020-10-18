Entire Ocean Springs High School band in quarantine due to COVID-19

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of students at Ocean Springs High School are quarantined after a number of band students tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to parents, Principal Vicki Tiblier wrote that out of an abundance of caution, all band students would be placed on quarantine beginning Oct. 17. This news was given to parents the day after the Ocean Springs High School Homecoming game. The letter also clarified members of color guard were included in the quarantine.
“Please make sure your child not only quarantines from school but also from all other activities to ensure a safe return for the band,” the letter to parents also read.
Superintendent Bonita Coleman told WLOX that the district is following guidelines and protocol from the Mississippi State Department of Health and has no plans to quarantine the entire school at this time.
Coleman said the district was first notified of a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday, Oct. 15, and received the news of additional positives on Friday, some results coming back as late as Friday night during the football game, Coleman said.
Parents were also told to expect a letter with the date of return for their students and instructions for joining virtual learning. Coleman told WLOX News students will be receiving additional materials during this week to assist with distance learning.
