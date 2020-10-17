TRANSCRIPTS + FULL EPISODE: Sen. Lindsey Graham talks SCOTUS hearings and re-election, Sen. Bob Casey talks COVID-19

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) for Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, October 18, 2020. The program also features a reporter panel with McClatchy White House correspondent Francesca Chambers and Politico video reporter Eugene Daniels.
Sen. Graham said President Trump was right to go big with the COVID stimulus but added “it’s got to be big and smart,”; predicted both he and the president would win South Carolina, and said social media platforms like Twitter are “way too powerful,” adding: “We need to change the law, in my view.”
On the ACA and Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Casey told Van Susteren: “She’s highly likely, if not certainly, going to be the deciding vote that will destroy that law.” And on the COVID stimulus Casey said: “When the president said, ‘Go big,’ it was his own party that said, ‘No, no.’ So, look, I think the Republicans have to work out those differences.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham highlights
On the COVID stimulus
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Judiciary Committee Chairman
“There are some Republicans who don’t want to spend anymore. I disagree. I think we need more money, but we don’t need policy provisions like the House has, where you reward illegal immigrants with 1200 bucks and you change election laws through the COVID relief package. So time will tell, and I think the president is right to want to go big, but it’s got to be big and smart.”
On his and President Trump’s chances in South Carolina
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Judiciary Committee Chairman
President Trump’s going to win South Carolina. I’m going to win South Carolina.
My opponent, Greta, is going to raise well over 100 million dollars. Now, how can that be?
What’s happened in my state? Nothing really, other than I stood in the way of the destruction of Justice Kavanaugh by liberals. And I’ve been an ally of the president, which is an unpardonable sin in the liberal world. So every liberal is trying to take me out, and 100-something million dollars is coming from out of state.
On his segregation comments
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Judiciary Committee Chairman
“I think any fair-minded person understood that I was vehemently protesting against the idea that there’s any movement in America to overturn Brown v. Board of Education. My point was there’s not any legislative body in America contemplating going back to segregation. Nobody is in that mindset, and that’s why Brown v. Board of Education is super-precedent. That’s why it’s not being challenged.”
On the Twitter controversy and subpoena
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Judiciary Committee Chairman
What the hell’s going on? How can you block the dissemination of an article from the fourth largest circulation in the country? What was your basis? Why did you choose to stop an article about Hunter Biden’s alleged connections to China when you freely flowed information about the dossier and Russia and everything else when it came to Twitter.
There is a belief by conservatives, some liberals and libertarians, that these social media platforms are way too powerful. If they libel you, there is no accountability for the social media platforms. And we need to change the law, in my view."
On ACA-SCOTUS
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Judiciary Committee Chairman
In terms of health care as an issue, Obamacare, Greta, started out with five choices in South Carolina. We’re down to one. 30% increase in premiums across the board in South Carolina. Four rural hospitals have closed. Under the formula that the Democrats use, 35% of the money goes to three states. Pelosi, California, Schumer, New York, and Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts.
It’s been very bureaucratic, and it rewards a handful of blue states to the expense of the rest of us."
On whether U.S. election processes should be standardized
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Judiciary Committee Chairman
Well, one thing that protects the integrity of our election is it is decentralized. If you centralize the election process, it would be easier for China, Russia, Iran, and bad actors to affect the outcome. The fact that it’s in 50 different States I think is a good thing. I don’t mind voting by mail. I don’t mind absentee voting by mail in South Carolina. I think it’s a safe way to vote. I don’t like the idea of mailing out ballots unrequested, because that is ripe for fraud.
Sen. Bob Casey highlights
On ACA-SCOTUS
Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)
“She’s highly likely, if not certainly, going to be the deciding vote that will destroy that law. And that’s not only a million people with coverage, five and a half million with preexisting conditions.”
On the COVID stimulus
Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)
When the president said, “Go big,” it was his own party that said, “No, no.” So, look, I think the Republicans have to work out those differences."
On Biden’s chances in the battleground state of Pennsylvania
Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)
I think people know him and they trust him, and that’s important. I think that’s something they have to have confidence in when it comes to voting for president"
I think they have a sense that he’s got a game plan for, arguably, I think without much fear of contradiction, two of the leading issues. One is what are you going to do to get us beyond the virus, to tackle the virus? And second, what are you going to do to help us create more jobs and get out of this economic ditch?
So I think between empathy and experience and his decency and I think his determination to help us get out of the ditch we’re in, I think he’ll win.
On whether Joe Biden would answer questions about the Hunter Biden controversy
Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)
I don’t think there’s any reason for him to be answering those questions. Look, a lot of this stuff about his son is a last ditch effort for a failing candidate. The president’s a failing candidate because he’s not answering the two questions everybody’s got on their minds, the virus and jobs. He’s not dealing with those, so he’s trying to do everything he can. I mean, my God, this president lies a couple of times an hour about everything.
Trump’s record on COVID
Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)
He lied to the American people about the gravity of this. We know that now from Bob Woodward’s book and other sources. But so messaging and communication is critical in a pandemic, the worst in a hundred years. But also steps you’ve got to take. We still have no national testing strategy. We are not testing anywhere near what we have to be testing.
---
