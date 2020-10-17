TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Judiciary Committee Chairman

She says, “I’m not a scientist. I believe in science. I haven’t formed an opinion.” Senator Harris is using these moments to try to, in my view, get her to look out of touch. And all I can say is that there’s a lot of Americans probably would give the same answer she did. Yeah, I know there’s a debate about it. I know it’s a problem. I know some about it, but I’m not here... For me to go down that road would be just an uninformed opinion. And that’s okay for her to say that. That’s probably true in a lot of people’s lives, so it’s got nothing to do with anything about her judging. Almost everything that they ask her really was to try to draw her into a debate, not about her qualifications, but about some political hot topic. Like, would the president pardon himself? Well, I have no reason to believe that’s going to happen. She can’t give answers to hypotheticals. You can ask her about anything, including climate change. I thought she gave a perfectly reasonable answer that a lot of Americans would say, “Yeah, count me in there.”