Transcript: Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

Well, when the president said, “Go big,” it was his own party that said, “No, no.” So, look, I think the Republicans have to work out those differences. But Greta, you know what’s happened since May. Way back in May, Nancy Pelosi led the House into passing the Heroes Act, which I think was a responsible approach to what was a continuing challenge in the pandemic and an economic crisis. Mitch McConnell said no at that point, but what he could have done and refused to do was to negotiate with the House and with the White House and come up with some proposal to lift the country out of the ditch we’re in right now. And he just sat on his hands the whole time. He did nominations all of May, all of June, all of July, all of August, all September. So five months of nominations, except maybe the defense bill. We did very little except voting on nominations. And here we are. We’re at the edge of another cliff, and Leader McConnell wants to offer very limited relief to those who are unemployed, to taxpayers, to people who need food assistance and other strategies we need to employ, and there’s no likelihood of success because he’s not even at the table. I wish he would get serious about this raging pandemic. It’s on the rise in almost every state now. We need to make sure that we have a bill that meets this moment.