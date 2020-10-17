Gov. Beshear: Fourth highest day of positives reported with 1,295 new COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on new COVID cases within the commonwealth.
Beshear started off saying that the number of new cases makes this the fourth-highest day of positive cases in Kentucky, and the highest number of cases reported on a Saturday.
“Things are not moving in the right direction; they continue to escalate," Beshear said. "This virus is our enemy, not each other.”
Saturday’s report confirmed 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, with 162 of those cases reported as children aged 18 or younger. The youngest case is just seven days old.
“These cases are all over the place. On top of that, all of our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians hospitalized and in the ICU than ever,” Beshear said. “We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. People’s lives depend on it.”
Total number of cases in Kentucky is now confirmed at 86,797.
Beshear said 12 new deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed in Saturday’s report. The total number of Kentuckians who have died due to the virus is now 1,312.
“October is on pace to be our highest ever number of coronavirus cases reported within a month,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said. “We’re in the midst of an escalation in cases and our hospitalizations are increasing now, too. As the holidays approach, it’s imperative to limit further spread. Practice social distancing, wear a face covering and practice good hand hygiene to reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19.”
Other information in Saturday’s report includes at least 1,794,634 administered so far in Kentucky. The positivity rate in Kentucky based on a seven-day rolling average is now 4.62 percent. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is now 17,155.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
