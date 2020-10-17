Early voting locations see large turnout for first weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the first weekend four facilities in Louisville have been open for early voting. To poll workers' surprise, lines were long and polls were packed.
One of the four voting sites were exceptionally busy.
At the Louisville Marriott East, voters lined up Saturday morning as early as 7 a.m. Poll volunteers say anywhere from 300 to 500 were waiting to cast their ballots, but were able to be facilitated through and were out the door within 30 minutes.
Couple like the McGills say the process of doing their civic duty still went on without a hitch.
“I was excited to see that they had so many new polling places and extended time to do it,” Sandy McGill said. “It just made it easy for everyone. No excuses!”
Much like the people who flooded the polls Saturday morning; the McGill’s said because of the pandemic, they took advantage of the extended early voting hours.
“By the time we parked at the door, walked in we were in and out in 15 minutes,” Jack McGill said. “I would encourage everyone to come out and vote in person if they can.”
He continued, “Its something that’s important you just need to be here and it’s a chance to get out and see the process and what goes into it and to thank the volunteers who are here.”
The 2020 election was the first time the couple had voted early.
Jefferson County Board of Elections reminds voters who will be attending one of the four early voting locations to bring masks and must have their valid form of ID ready.
There are four locations you can cast your vote in-person, from Monday through Saturday 8:30 to 4pm.
- Louisville Marriot East - 1903 Embassy Square Boulevard
- KFC Yum! Center - Main & 2nd Streets
- Kentucky Expo Center - 937 Phillips Lane
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage - 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at those locations, in addition to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office or mailed off through USPS. Ballots must be postmarked by November 3 in order to be counted.
For more information, visit the Kentucky Voter Information Portal.
