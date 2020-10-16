Red Cross in need of volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - COVID-19 and natural disasters are putting a major strain on Red Cross volunteers, causing a need for more people to help out and make a difference.
14 News was told that 96% of Red Cross workers are volunteers, who help out with everything from natural disasters, volunteering at blood drives and this year, even making face coverings. Officials say becoming a volunteer is a simple process.
“Talk to you about the different volunteer opportunities, talk to you about your skills, your interest and make sure we find a good match," Theo Boots, executive director of Southwest Indiana American Red Cross said. "So if you always thought about volunteering, but not quite sure about it, now is the time to inquire. We would love to talk to you about the volunteer opportunities at the Red Cross.”
For those who would like to sign up as a volunteer, click here to visit the Red Cross official website.
Officials say most of the training that volunteers need is online.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.