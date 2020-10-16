East Baton Rouge Parish is hosting their household hazardous material drop off reminding residents to keep their environment clean

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When cleaning out the house before throwing things in the trash bin, think twice before doing so, some products could be hazardous and shouldn’t be thrown away in the garbage.
“The biggest part with the hazardous materials, you know, we don’t want it going into our landfills. You know, we can’t have hazardous material entering into the landfill, it’s not good for the environment. It’s not god for our permit,” says Richard Speers who is the director of environmental services of East Baton Rouge Parish.
East Baton Rouge Parish is having their household Hazardous materials drop off for residents to safely get rid of things like old electronics, paint cans, gasoline, cleaning materials and several other items.
“Well wen want them to be disposed of properly, we give the residents an opportunity to do this at no charge, as long as they’re a resident—they are not commercial—that way it gets properly disposed, not just dumped on the ground or put into our landfill,” adds Speers.
The event is Saturday, Oct. 17, drop off is from 9 until 3 pm at the LSU Touchdown Village Lot, 501 S. Quad Dr. East Baton Rouge residents can stay in their cars when they are dropping off items and they ask you to wear a mask.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.