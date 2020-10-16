Berkeley Co. student with autism paid almost $200k in settlement with school district

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Berkeley County student has been paid almost $200,000 after they said their son with autism was assaulted by a school bus aide years ago.
In November 2017, authorities said surveillance cameras showed 36-year-old Junot Mack choking a student on a school bus. The district then fired him.
Almost three years later, the school district and Mack have now settled with the 17-year-old’s family, according to court documents. The settlement totaled $195,000.
Under the settlement’s condition, the district and Mack are “relieved of any further liability by reason of the incident occurring on Nov. 27, 2017.”
During that incident, Moncks Corner Police said Mack attacked the teen after he refused to hand over some paper dolls.
That’s when they said Mack grabbed him, pushed him down, and started to choke him.
The Berkeley County School District has not yet responded to requests for comment.
