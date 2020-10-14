Tennessee currently has more than 19K active COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee reported increases of 1,709 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths Wednesday.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 19,245 active cases across the state.
Tennessee has now had 220,538 cases and 2,828 deaths. More than 198,000 cases are now considered inactive or recovered.
People 21 to 30 make up the age group with the most cases in Tennessee with more than 45,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. People 81 and older, however, account for the most deaths with 965 so far.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 144 new coronavirus cases across the county Wednesday. There were also two additional virus-related deaths reported within the last 24 hours.
The total number of cases is now at 33,625 with 539 deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Health officials say there are over 1,700 active cases in Shelby County and more than 6,800 people are in quarantine.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 88% and ICU utilization is at 89% as of Tuesday, October 13.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Rainbow Health and Rehab has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all 50 of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
