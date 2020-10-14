IN State Health Commissioner has COVID-19, state still in stage 5

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb says Indiana will stay in stage 5 for at least the next month.
He encouraged Hoosiers to be responsible and wear masks.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Box spoke from home during the briefing Wednesday.
She says she, along with her daughter and toddler grandson, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Box says her grandson attends an at home daycare where others have tested positive.
As a precaution, Governor Holcomb and other members of the staff will be tested Wednesday afternoon.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports Wednesday 1,172 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier State to 139,269 confirmed cases and 3,609 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows one new deaths in Vanderburgh County.
Pike County is no longer in the red for case rates and reported no new cases Wednesday.
According to the state map, there are 67 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 20 new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, 18 new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, and one new case in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,123 cases, 46 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,229 cases, 22 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,763 cases, 58 deaths
- Perry Co. - 259 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 621 cases, 3 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 763 cases, 9 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 344 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 292 cases, 8 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.