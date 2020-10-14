94 people charged with federal crimes in Cleveland since Operation Legend started in July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 94 people have been charged with federal crimes since Operation Legend was expanded to Cleveland on July 29, Department of Justice officials said.
This includes:
- 54 people charged with narcotics related offenses
- 36 people charged with firearms related offenses
- 4 defendants charged with other violent crimes
“Operation Legend continues to send a strong message that law enforcement in Cleveland and around the country will not stand around while our neighbors live in fear of senseless violence. As long as drugs, violence, and illegal firearms continue to harm our communities, we will use our collaborative law enforcement partnerships and any resources available under Operation Legend to fight back," said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.
Operation Legend is a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement officials to combat violent crime.
On July 29, Department of Justice officials sent more than 25 investigators from the FBI, DEA and ATF to Cleveland.
Besides Cleveland, Operation Legend is also operating in Albuquerque, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Memphis, Milwaukee and St. Louis.
Since Operation Legend began on July 8, federal officials said there have been more than 5,000 arrests and more than 544 firearms seized nationwide.
Law enforcement officials have also recovered nearly 22 kilos of heroin, more than 15 kilos of fentanyl, more than 130 kilos of methamphetamine and more than 28 kilos of cocaine.
According to officials, 15 kilos of fentanyl is enough to deliver more than 7.5 million fatal doses.
