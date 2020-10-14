HFD release virtual storybook reading for Fire Prevention Awareness

Typically during Fire Prevention Week, you can find several of our firefighters visiting our local schools to discuss the basics of fire prevention and letting them meet Sparky the Fire Dog! COVID-19 isn't allowing for that this year, but it didn't stop several of our firefighters from helping share the story of Sparky in a different way. At 6:30 we'll launch a video featuring a virtual reading of "The Story of Sparky the Fire Dog." We encourage you to grab your kiddos and gather around your favorite device to tune in. If you'd like to follow along with a virtual copy of the book, you can visit sparky.org/about. There, you will also find several fire prevention resources, games and activities for the whole family. #FirePreventionWeek