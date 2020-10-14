HFD release virtual storybook reading for Fire Prevention Awareness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department released a virtual storybook reading of “Sparky the Fire Dog” in honor of Fire Prevention Awareness.
HFD firefighters usually visit local schools to talk about the basics of fire prevention along with letting students meet Sparky the Fire Dog but the fire department switched to the virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We encourage you to grab your kiddos and gather around your favorite device to tune in,” said HFD in their Facebook post.
Those who would like to follow along with the virtual copy of the book, you can visit here, as there are also several fire prevention resources, games and activities for the entire family.
