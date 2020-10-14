HFD release virtual storybook reading for Fire Prevention Awareness

By WDAM Staff | October 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 4:03 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department released a virtual storybook reading of “Sparky the Fire Dog” in honor of Fire Prevention Awareness.

HFD firefighters usually visit local schools to talk about the basics of fire prevention along with letting students meet Sparky the Fire Dog but the fire department switched to the virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual reading of the book, “The Story of Sparky the Fire Dog,” can be found on HFD’s Facebook page and the City of Hattiesburg’s YouTube channel as it is available for the general public at any time.

Fire Prevention Week: a Virtual Reading of "Sparky the Fire Dog"

Typically during Fire Prevention Week, you can find several of our firefighters visiting our local schools to discuss the basics of fire prevention and letting them meet Sparky the Fire Dog! COVID-19 isn't allowing for that this year, but it didn't stop several of our firefighters from helping share the story of Sparky in a different way. At 6:30 we'll launch a video featuring a virtual reading of "The Story of Sparky the Fire Dog." We encourage you to grab your kiddos and gather around your favorite device to tune in. If you'd like to follow along with a virtual copy of the book, you can visit sparky.org/about. There, you will also find several fire prevention resources, games and activities for the whole family. #FirePreventionWeek

Posted by Hattiesburg Fire Department on Thursday, October 8, 2020

“We encourage you to grab your kiddos and gather around your favorite device to tune in,” said HFD in their Facebook post.

Those who would like to follow along with the virtual copy of the book, you can visit here, as there are also several fire prevention resources, games and activities for the entire family.

