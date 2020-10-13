USDA, AZ Department of Education announce eligibility requirements for free and reduced-price meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Oct, 13, the Arizona Department of Education Health and Nutrition Services announced its sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Under the new pricing program for school lunches, meals will be provided for free or at reduced-price for children whose families meet low income elegibility requirements.
Reduced price meals will cost no more than 40 cents for lunch and supper, 30 cents for breakfast and 15 cents for snacks. Children from families who do not meet the income eligibility below will still receive a meal and snacks at no cost.
Children from households already receiving SNAP, FDPIR or TANF assistance, and Head Start participants, will be automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.
Adults participants members of SNAP or FDPIR households, or who are SSI or Medicaid participants, are also automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.
For a full view of income elegibility requirements, check the table in the PDF provided below:
