APSO hopes to have body cams for deputies by early 2021

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have now announced their plans to implement the use of body cameras by their deputies throughout the parish.
They hope to have them available for deputies by early 2021.
Sheriff Bobby Webre says they want to do things the right way with strongest standards and protocols.
The estimated cost for the parish-wide plan is about half a million dollars.
