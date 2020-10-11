Duke Energy hosts virtual career panel for students during Nuclear Science Week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The celebrate Nuclear Science Week from Oct. 19 through Oct. 23, Duke Energy nuclear employees will host virtual career panels for high school students that focus on different nuclear power career.
Duke Energy’s six nuclear plants provide more than 7,000 jobs in their communities. The virtual events will begin at 10 a.m. each day, and focus on the following nuclear power career profiles throughout the week:
- Monday, Oct. 19: Engineering careers
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: Chemistry and radiation protection careers
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: Operator careers
- Thursday, Oct. 22: Maintenance careers
The event is open to high school students. A moderator will facilitate discussions and guests will be able to ask questions. Sessions will also be recorded and made available shortly after.
To learn more about the panels or to register for one, click here.
