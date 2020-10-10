TRANSCRIPTS + FULL EPISODE: Larry Kudlow talks White House COVID precautions post-outbreak, Sen. Tim Kaine talks SCOTUS

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Larry Kudlow, White House economic adviser and director of the National Economic Council (NEC), and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) for Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, October 11, 2020.
In regards to a stimulus package, Mr. Kudlow, who spoke to Van Susteren at 1 pm ET on Friday, October 9, said: “The President has decided to sign off on a revised plan coming over from the House. He’s approved that. He says he wants to do a deal.”
“I’m not sure you can really trace,” said Kudlow, who is also a member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, when asked about the White House COVID outbreak. When it comes to safety precautions he said the White House has upped the ante since the outbreak. “Precautions to go into the Oval Office have been stepped up substantially. Equipment has been stepped up substantially”
Sen. Kaine told Van Susteren that Democrats have no plan to pack the Supreme Court. On next week’s confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Kaine said: “I don’t believe this is a legitimate process.”
“I think we’ll get to a vaccine, probably the fastest of any time in history. It won’t be fast enough for us, but we’ll get there,” said Kaine when asked about the COVID pandemic. “But now what we have to do is really educate people that, when that vaccine is there, they should have confidence in it and they should get vaccinated. Too many Americans, hearing mixed messages from the White House, are saying they don’t want to get the vaccine.”
The program also features a reporter panel with Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Kevin Cirilli and Washington Post National Political Reporter Annie Linskey.
For “Full Court Press Overtime,” Greta Van Susteren interviews WKYT anchor and political editor Bill Bryant, who will moderate Monday’s debate between Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
Larry Kudlow and Sen. Tim Kaine interview highlights are below.
Full transcript for Larry Kudlow is here.
Full transcript for Sen. Tim Kaine is here.
Larry Kudlow highlights
On the stimulus deal:
Greta Van Susteren
Larry, is there likely going to be a deal on another package?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Yeah. Things look a lot better today. A good meeting in the Oval with POTUS and Secretary Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The President has decided to sign off on a revised plan coming over from the House. He’s approved that. He says he wants to do a deal. Steven Mnuchin will be on the phone today with Speaker Pelosi to begin to ironing out details, but the bid and the offer has come together. It looks like a trade is quite possible. I think we can get something done.
Greta Van Susteren
So meaning the top number has been decided. Is that right pretty much?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Yes. I think so, but I’m not at liberty to really go into that because they’ll be talking that through this afternoon.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. Once a deal is reached between Capitol Hill and the White House, it has to be drafted obviously into a bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that it’s unlikely that it would get done before the election. Do you agree with that?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Well, I didn’t want to agree or disagree with my friend Senator McConnell. I’m just saying that the President has been on the phone with him and other GOP senators. I think the situation is changing, Greta. I think that it will be a cooperative joint effort. The trick is to get a draft and sign it so you can start getting the money out the door. There’s only three and a half weeks left, some odd.
We are wired from the last CARES Act to use the unused money for the small businesses PPP. It’s about $135 billion. We know how to do that. We know how to do the gross-up in federal unemployment assistance. We know how to do the airline money and a number of things. Now, I don’t know what’s all in the bill because compromises were made this morning and will be rolled out, but I think the big pieces that would assist the V-shape recovery are there. I think we can get that done. We can execute mechanically pretty fast.
Greta Van Susteren
Would you agree that once the drafting, which I assume the nuts and bolts would take a little more time, that we could expect that the House and the Senate would act forthwith? They could all come back on airplanes. They could all vote and the President could sign it pretty fast. I mean, that should be a small window. Would you agree?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
I think so. I don’t see why not. I mean, they can ... I don’t know. You’re supposed to be on the floor, but I think they’ve figured out ways to have a virtual voter, send in your signature proxy or whatever. I’m not an expert on that legislative process stuff, but this can get done. We’re on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Monday’s a holiday, but I’m just going to throw this out, perhaps by the middle of next week the whole thing could be completed and the execution stage will kick in.
Greta Van Susteren
Is there any poison pill for either side? I know that Senate Majority Leader McConnell wanted some limited liability. Speaker Pelosi wanted some items as well. Are there still some poison pills to be resolved?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
It’s possible, Greta. I really can’t speak to those details at this point.
On the White House COVID outbreak:
Greta Van Susteren
You talk about gatherings of people and hotspots. The White House has had obviously an outbreak. It looks from the outside, it looks, and I don’t want to be flip about this, almost like a Petri dish. Do you feel safe at the White House?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
I do. I’m here. I was not at some of the large events, although I’m not sure you can really trace. I mean, we’ve had a lot of my friends and colleagues who have tested positive. I might add, not only is the President recovering beautifully, but so are they because we’re in close touch by email and so forth. Yes. I feel safe in the White House. The precautions here are tremendous. We did up the ante with this latest outbreak. We’re doing everything we can.
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
But the crucial guidelines are in place, whether it’s the White House or whether it’s someplace in the heartland or the Upper Midwest or college campuses. I mean, this is what Redfield and Fauci and the others told us at that meeting. Just emphasize the guidelines. We know what to do. Also, we have learned through the President’s case and experience, as he has said, that these therapies, which he I think properly calls cures, are working, are working. We’re going to step up the approval and distribution, Regeneron, Remdesivir, what’s the other one? I’ve used it as a-
Greta Van Susteren
Dexamethasone.
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Yeah. I’ve used it as a nose spray for my hay fever. Right. All that stuff seems to be working. We’re going to try to get that out there as fast as possible.
Greta Van Susteren
We see President Trump on TV. Have you had occasion to see him in person since he’s back from the hospital? If so, how does he look to you?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
I have not seen him in person. I have spoken to him on the phone. I have not yet seen him in person.
Greta Van Susteren
In terms of how you’ve upped the ante, what’s been done at the White House now that, for instance, wasn’t done two weeks ago?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Precautions to go into the Oval Office have been stepped up substantially. Equipment has been stepped up substantially. I’m not at liberty to put that stuff out. That’s Secret Service business and health business. But I will just say it’s more than masking at this point.
Sen. Tim Kaine highlights
On SCOTUS hearings:
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
I have not spoken with Judge Barrett. I have said I don’t believe this is a legitimate process, the Republicans rushing this nomination after they told the American public that the rule in an election year is let the people decide, only take it up after the people have chosen the president and the next Senate.
On packing the Court:
Greta Van Susteren
We have not heard the answer from either Vice President Biden or Senator Kamala Harris about their view on what we refer to as packing the court, expanding the court. In fact, Vice President Biden said he will get the answer after the election, which of course is not very helpful if that’s an important issue for someone. Would you vote to expand the court?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
There is no Democratic plan to expand the court and it’s not something that we want to do. What we want is Republicans just to honor their word.
On the debates and the presidential campaign:
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
So I do think that, even if the debates aren’t great or if people think that there’s too much interruptions or whatever the critique is, it’s better to have them than not in my view.
Greta Van Susteren
Senator, do you have any thoughts about what Senator Kamala Harris can expect in the next three weeks since you’ve been in her shoes?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
2020 is so different than 2016 because the campaigns aren’t doing the traditional work the rope line, hug everybody, take the selfies. I was on the plane all the time going to 140 cities in 40 states in 105 days. I’m sure she is doing traveling. One of the things I noticed, she seems to be doing more traveling with Joe Biden than maybe I did with Hillary Clinton. At the end of the campaign, we were trying to spread the zone. But I actually think it’s really good when they do events together.
On COVID-19:
Greta Van Susteren
Turn to COVID. That’s top of many people’s agenda. If you were president right now, what would you do about COVID? Because that’s a real immediate problem facing the nation, both from a health standpoint and also economic, and we’re now going into what many people believe a spike stage.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Greta, what I would do is I would, as president, encourage every governor to do a mask mandate in their state. I think, based on all the science, that would be smart, and so I would do that in the strongest possible terms. I think governors look for strong direction and they don’t like mixed messages.
The second thing I would do, I would continue to dramatically build out our testing capacity. I continue to hear, for example, at our VA hospitals, that they don’t have enough tests, and then it takes too long to get the answers back which then complicates whether people will wait around and behave safely while they’re waiting for the answer. I would continue the administration I believe could get good marks for the pace of the vaccine development. I think we’ll get to a vaccine, probably the fastest of any time in history. It won’t be fast enough for us, but we’ll get there. But now what we have to do is really educate people that, when that vaccine is there, they should have confidence in it and they should get vaccinated. Too many Americans, hearing mixed messages from the White House, are saying they don’t want to get the vaccine. With the two dose vaccine, there’s always a problem that people get dose one and don’t get dose two, which then dramatically reduces its effect. I would say testing, encouraging a mask mandate, and then start to educate people so that we can increase the vaccine take-up rate when it’s available.
---
About Greta Van Susteren:
Greta Van Susteren is the Chief Political Analyst for Gray Media and host of Full Court Press. Ms. Van Susteren is a veteran of Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and CNN. Her prime-time Fox News Channel Show, “On the Record,” was number 1 in its time slot for 14 1⁄2 years. Before joining Fox News, she hosted CNN’s prime-time news and analysis program, “The Point with Greta Van Susteren,” and co-hosted the network’s daily legal analysis show, “Burden of Proof.” Her legal analysis for CNN’s coverage of Election 2000 earned her the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism. She continues to host the weekly 30-minute program “Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren” on Voice of America, which broadcasts exclusively outside of the United States.
About “Full Court Press” and Gray Television:
“Full Court Press” is a Sunday political show broadcast on all Gray Television markets and syndicated in leading cities including New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles covering 80% of the country. Gray Television currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets, including the number-one-rated television station in 68 markets and the first or second highest-rated television station in 87 markets. Gray’s television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast approximately 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks. Gray Television also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.
For media inquiries please contact:
Virginia Coyne
240-274-9365
Lisa Allen, Executive Producer “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” lisa.allen@gray.tv
202-713-6300