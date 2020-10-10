TRANSCRIPTS + FULL EPISODE: Larry Kudlow talks White House COVID precautions post-outbreak, Sen. Tim Kaine talks SCOTUS

The second thing I would do, I would continue to dramatically build out our testing capacity. I continue to hear, for example, at our VA hospitals, that they don’t have enough tests, and then it takes too long to get the answers back which then complicates whether people will wait around and behave safely while they’re waiting for the answer. I would continue the administration I believe could get good marks for the pace of the vaccine development. I think we’ll get to a vaccine, probably the fastest of any time in history. It won’t be fast enough for us, but we’ll get there. But now what we have to do is really educate people that, when that vaccine is there, they should have confidence in it and they should get vaccinated. Too many Americans, hearing mixed messages from the White House, are saying they don’t want to get the vaccine. With the two dose vaccine, there’s always a problem that people get dose one and don’t get dose two, which then dramatically reduces its effect. I would say testing, encouraging a mask mandate, and then start to educate people so that we can increase the vaccine take-up rate when it’s available.