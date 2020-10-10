TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Greta Van Susteren interviews Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Interview conducted at 9:30 am ET, October 9, 2020
Greta Van Susteren
Senator, do you have any thoughts about what Senator Kamala Harris can expect in the next three weeks since you’ve been in her shoes?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
2020 is so different than 2016 because the campaigns aren’t doing the traditional work the rope line, hug everybody, take the selfies. I was on the plane all the time going to 140 cities in 40 states in 105 days. I’m sure she is doing traveling. One of the things I noticed, she seems to be doing more traveling with Joe Biden than maybe I did with Hillary Clinton. At the end of the campaign, we were trying to spread the zone. But I actually think it’s really good when they do events together. That’s what I expect to see traveling in ways that will keep people safe, Joe and Kamala together a lot, I think that makes a good impression, and then doing everything they can to encourage early voting, which is a much bigger thing in 2020 than it was in 2016.
Greta Van Susteren
Next week starts the hearings for the Supreme Court nominee Judge Barrett. I know that you’re not on Judiciary Committee, but have you had an opportunity to speak to her? Do you want an opportunity? Because, ultimately, you will have a vote on the floor.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
I’ve said, Greta, I have not spoken with Judge Barrett. I have said I don’t believe this is a legitimate process, the Republicans rushing this nomination after they told the American public that the rule in an election year is let the people decide, only take it up after the people have chosen the president and the next Senate. I said, “Look, I’m not doing interviews and I’m not going to support any nominee that’s tendered to us before election day.” I think we should wait until after the election and take this up. You’re right that the judiciary committee is scheduled to go forward with hearings and we’ve got members who are sick, we’ve got questions about whether it can be done virtually, so it’s very unusual, but that is the current plan. You’re correct.
Greta Van Susteren
Do you attend to watch the hearing? Or you’ve just made up your mind and she’s a no vote because of your view on the process?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
I haven’t made up my mind that she would be a no vote at any time. I voted for her to come on to the Seventh Circuit. Hypothetically, say some Republicans decide let’s honor our promise and only take this up later, and then she’s nominated after the election when the results are known. At that point, what I would do is I would dig into her rulings as a judge on the Seventh Circuit. I think that’s most important. I’ve started to take a look at some of those rulings already because it’s certainly conceivable that some Republicans might decide let’s put this off and wait. Probably not likely, but it’s possible. So I haven’t reached a conclusion about her on the merits. I just think the process is bogus.
Greta Van Susteren
It’s possible that President Trump would be reluctant or what happens, but if he’s reelected and she becomes the nominee, let’s say the vote is after the election, would you be willing to consider her and not just be an automatic no?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Yeah. Certainly, yes. If the president were reelected and we knew there would be a Republican Senate majority, so the people have decided and that it is the choice of that president majority that Judge Barrett be the nominee, I would love to meet with her and I’ll read those opinions, and again, I’ll approach it with an-
Greta Van Susteren
We have not heard the answer from either Vice President Biden or Senator Kamala Harris about their view on what we refer to as packing the court, expanding the court. In fact, Vice President Biden said he will get the answer after the election, which of course is not very helpful if that’s an important issue for someone. Would you vote to expand the court?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
There is no democratic plan to expand the court and it’s not something that we want to do. What we want is Republicans just to honor their word. They’ve made two changes to the Supreme Court during the time I’ve been in the Senate, first by blocking a presidential nominee, Obama’s nomination of Judge Garland, second by switching the 60 vote threshold to 50 for Supreme Court nominees, and they’re on the threshold of making a third, abandoning their let the people decide principle. We are urging them, don’t do that. Don’t do that. We don’t have a court backing plan, we have a follow your word to the American public plan. If they decide to break all these traditions and weaken the legitimacy of the court, they’re going to open the door for consideration of other alternatives, and there are a lot of other alternatives that have been kicked around, but what Democrats want is they should just follow their word.
Greta Van Susteren
Let me turn now to the stimulus bill. A lot of Americans are in deep trouble and unemployment’s going to run out for a majority of them, at least in mid-December. President Trump pulled out of the stimulus talks on Tuesday, then later on said that, I think the following day, said he would agree on a standalone bill for certain sectors, airline industry as one. Where do you stand on all this?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
We were stunned, Greta, when the president announced he was pulling out, because I was on a call with all the Democratic senators and we were talking about the fact that progress was being made and then there was this other call scheduled later that day between Secretary Mnuchin and Speaker Pelosi, and then we saw the president’s tweet, so it turned everything topsy-turvy. Here’s what I think is going to happen: I doubt you will now see a stimulus bill before election day because of the president’s backing and forthing. However, I’m quite confident there will be a stimulus bill in November or December, regardless of how the election comes out. If Joe Biden is elected, Democrats want to do a stimulus bill, and I think Republicans know that their citizens need them. If Donald Trump is reelected, he will want to have a stimulus bill so that his inauguration day isn’t like FDR in 1933 with everything going the wrong direction. I think the pressure will be on everybody to find a package in November or December along with many other things we have to do during those months. But sadly, I don’t think we’ll get one before election day.
Greta Van Susteren
Is it conceivable where we are that it could be done if everyone, good faith, put his feet to the fire, whatever expression you want to use, is there enough time to get it before election day? Because that’s a very important day for members, for politicians, but for someone who is worried about putting food on the table, that’s an arbitrary date. They need it now.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Of course. I think the one chance of doing it, and this refers to our earlier conversation, if the Senate majority were to say, “This is the priority over the Supreme Court, we’ll wait on the Supreme Court. We’ll do the stimulus right now,” we could get it done. But if we’re going to tie ourselves up with a rushed Supreme Court nomination, I don’t think that will leave time to do both before election day.
Greta Van Susteren
Can’t Congress, House, and Senate multitask? We Americans do it all the time. If the attention is on the judiciary committee and the Supreme Court, can’t they also, likewise, be moving forward on the stimulus, assuming that we can get some movement on both sides?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
The answer is, we could, and we were until the president knocked it all over earlier this week. Again, it stunned us. You’re right, he is now saying, “Let’s do something for the airlines.” Well, Speaker Pelosi said, “I don’t want to do something for the airlines and not for hard-hit families and individuals.” You’re right, the discussions did restart after this tanking of the negotiation by the president, but what my gut is telling me based on this is that it’s going to be an after election day priority and we won’t get there before election day.
Greta Van Susteren
But if Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Treasury Mnuchin and the White House and Senate Majority Leader McConnell could agree on a deal, they could run simultaneous with the judiciary hearing. There’s nothing to prevent both from going forward if everybody can agree, right, in terms of the timeline?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
That’s correct. You put a lot of ifs in there, and it’s those ifs that have proven to be the hurdles. Senator McConnell, for example, says he has at least 20 members of his caucus who don’t want to vote for one penny. Remember, Secretary Mnuchin did a great job negotiating the deal in March, the CARES Act, but he didn’t have Mark Meadows at his side, and Mnuchin and Meadows have different points of view. The same tension within the Senate, GOP, those who want to do a bill and those who don’t, is now in the White House negotiating team, a secretary who wants to get a deal done and a chief of staff who does not seem as forward leaning on wanting to make it happen soon.
Greta Van Susteren
Let me turn to debates. There now it looks like there will not be a second presidential debate. Do American voters lose without the debates. Do you find debates valuable to the American people? Especially, some people have already voted before there would even be the second debate.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
I think they are valuable, Greta. You’re right, maybe everybody’s made up their mind, but there are a few who haven’t and there are a few who might have a preference but aren’t sure they’re going to vote. The other thing is the debates do get candidates at state positions that they can be held accountable for later. Even if everybody knew who they were going to vote, it’s not a bad idea to get people on the record, “What will you do about X, Y, or Z?” Because then we’ll have a chance to test them and see, “Okay, are you true to your word or not?” So I do think that, even if the debates aren’t great or if people think that there’s too much interruptions or whatever the critique is, it’s better to have them than not in my view.
Greta Van Susteren
Turn to COVID. That’s top of many people’s agenda. If you were president right now, what would you do about COVID? Because that’s a real immediate problem facing the nation, both from a health standpoint and also economic, and we’re now going into what many people believe a spike stage.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Greta, what I would do is I would, as president, encourage every governor to do a mask mandate in their state. I think, based on all the science, that would be smart, and so I would do that in the strongest possible terms. I think governors look for strong direction and they don’t like mixed messages.
The second thing I would do, I would continue to dramatically build out our testing capacity. I continue to hear, for example, at our VA hospitals, that they don’t have enough tests, and then it takes too long to get the answers back which then complicates whether people will wait around and behave safely while they’re waiting for the answer. I would continue the administration I believe could get good marks for the pace of the vaccine development. I think we’ll get to a vaccine, probably the fastest of any time in history. It won’t be fast enough for us, but we’ll get there. But now what we have to do is really educate people that, when that vaccine is there, they should have confidence in it and they should get vaccinated. Too many Americans, hearing mixed messages from the White House, are saying they don’t want to get the vaccine. With the two dose vaccine, there’s always a problem that people get dose one and don’t get dose two, which then dramatically reduces its effect. I would say testing, encouraging a mask mandate, and then start to educate people so that we can increase the vaccine take-up rate when it’s available.
Greta Van Susteren
In the COVID relief bill, if there is a fifth one, and as we expect one, would you be looking for something in it to serve in terms of the US has been very generous to the world, and of course the virus doesn’t know any borders and it’s very important, without having one, are we in any way impacting our standing in the world or even our national security in the world?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
We’re hurting our own health and we’ve hurt our standing in the world by poor handling of the pandemic. I’m sad to say that, but I believe it’s true. I do think we should rejoin the WHO. These organizations are imperfect, but they get worse if we’re not at the table, so we should rejoin it. And yes, it matters. It should matter to the United States what’s happening with vaccine developments around the world because, as we’ve seen, problems anywhere else, a pandemic knows no borders, end up affecting us in significant ways. We need to do everything we can to protect our own citizens, but rejoining and reconnecting with institutions like the WHO is ultimately in the world’s benefit and our benefit, too.
Greta Van Susteren
I must’ve been disappointed with the WHO in mid-January, about January 14th, they tweeted that China told them that it was not contagious human to human, and I’m thinking why would they have accepted that and tweeted that out? It’s turned out, I think, to have been a catastrophic tweet. I don’t know the impact. Secondly, in July, for the first time, they’re saying that there may be aerosol transmission. I’m thinking to myself, “Who didn’t think that before?” And I’m not even an expert. The WHO, I don’t know, how has the US benefited from the WHO, and how has the world?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
The WHO, let’s use that July example, they did put out in July that there was aerosol transmission, and that was late, but the CDC-
Greta Van Susteren
Honestly, didn’t you think that last March?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
I did.
Greta Van Susteren
Someone’s coughing. Who didn’t think that in March? You and I went to law school, we didn’t go to medical school, we’re not research virologists.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Greta, I had coronavirus in March and April, and I thought that then, because I likely got it on the Capitol Hill when we were working on the CARES Act, but the CDC didn’t change their own website to say there was aerosol transmission until about three or four days ago. I can find fault with the WHO. The China tweet, I can find fault with them. But they do worse if we’re not engaged. If we’re engaged in pressuring them, they can do better. When we step away, things don’t get better with the WHO, and they don’t get better for us or the rest of the world. I can find a lot that they’ve done well, I can find fault with them. Every institution in this world is better when America’s at the table because we bring so much expertise to the table.
Greta Van Susteren
You mentioned Capitol Hill, that that may have been where you got it. Is there any or should there be routine testing? Capitol Hill is obviously a beehive. People are coming and going all the time. It’s a public building. You’ve got Senators, House, House of Representatives, you’ve got lobbyists, you’ve got citizens, you’ve got everything, security people there. How do we make Capitol Hill not be the next Petri dish?
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
We need to have very reliable testing immediately on Capitol Hill for staffers, for Capitol police, for folks who work in the cafeterias, and the grounds crew. It’s been shockingly under-tested. Even when I got coronavirus and started to have symptoms late March or April, the advice was, “You probably have it. And since you probably have it, let’s not waste a test on you.” I do think the good news is that’s changed now. With the results of the last week, with three Senate colleagues of mine coming down with coronavirus, there seems to have been a dramatic change in the amount of testing that’s available, not just for members, but for all the staff and folks who work on the Hill.
Greta Van Susteren
Senator, thank you very much. Always nice to talk to you, sir.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Yeah. Thanks, Greta. Appreciate it.
