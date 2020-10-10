TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

We were stunned, Greta, when the president announced he was pulling out, because I was on a call with all the Democratic senators and we were talking about the fact that progress was being made and then there was this other call scheduled later that day between Secretary Mnuchin and Speaker Pelosi, and then we saw the president’s tweet, so it turned everything topsy-turvy. Here’s what I think is going to happen: I doubt you will now see a stimulus bill before election day because of the president’s backing and forthing. However, I’m quite confident there will be a stimulus bill in November or December, regardless of how the election comes out. If Joe Biden is elected, Democrats want to do a stimulus bill, and I think Republicans know that their citizens need them. If Donald Trump is reelected, he will want to have a stimulus bill so that his inauguration day isn’t like FDR in 1933 with everything going the wrong direction. I think the pressure will be on everybody to find a package in November or December along with many other things we have to do during those months. But sadly, I don’t think we’ll get one before election day.