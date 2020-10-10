TRANSCRIPT: Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser

Greta Van Susteren interviews Larry Kudlow, White House economic adviser and director of the National Economic Council
Interview conducted at 1 pm ET, October 9, 2020
Greta Van Susteren
Larry, is there likely going to be a deal on another package?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Yeah. Things look a lot better today. A good meeting in the Oval with POTUS and Secretary Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The President has decided to sign off on a revised plan coming over from the House. He’s approved that. He says he wants to do a deal. Steven Mnuchin will be on the phone today with Speaker Pelosi to begin to ironing out details, but the bid and the offer has come together. It looks like a trade is quite possible. I think we can get something done.
Greta Van Susteren
So meaning the top number has been decided. Is that right pretty much?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Yes. I think so, but I’m not at liberty to really go into that because they’ll be talking that through this afternoon.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. Once a deal is reached between Capitol Hill and the White House, it has to be drafted obviously into a bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that it’s unlikely that it would get done before the election. Do you agree with that?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Well, I didn’t want to agree or disagree with my friend Senator McConnell. I’m just saying that the President has been on the phone with him and other GOP senators. I think the situation is changing, Greta. I think that it will be a cooperative joint effort. The trick is to get a draft and sign it so you can start getting the money out the door. There’s only three and a half weeks left, some odd.
We are wired from the last CARES Act to use the unused money for the small businesses PPP. It’s about $135 billion. We know how to do that. We know how to do the gross-up in federal unemployment assistance. We know how to do the airline money and a number of things. Now, I don’t know what’s all in the bill because compromises were made this morning and will be rolled out, but I think the big pieces that would assist the V-shape recovery are there. I think we can get that done. We can execute mechanically pretty fast.
Greta Van Susteren
Would you agree that once the drafting, which I assume the nuts and bolts would take a little more time, that we could expect that the House and the Senate would act forthwith? They could all come back on airplanes. They could all vote and the President could sign it pretty fast. I mean, that should be a small window. Would you agree?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
I think so. I don’t see why not. I mean, they can ... I don’t know. You’re supposed to be on the floor, but I think they’ve figured out ways to have a virtual voter, send in your signature proxy or whatever. I’m not an expert on that legislative process stuff, but this can get done. We’re on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Monday’s a holiday, but I’m just going to throw this out, perhaps by the middle of next week the whole thing could be completed and the execution stage will kick in.
Greta Van Susteren
Is there any poison pill for either side? I know that Senate Majority Leader McConnell wanted some limited liability. Speaker Pelosi wanted some items as well. Are there still some poison pills to be resolved?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
It’s possible, Greta. I really can’t speak to those details at this point.
Greta Van Susteren
One of the issues there’s an awful lot of attention understandably on, people who’ve lost their jobs and who need money. One of the things that I don’t hear a lot of discussion from a lot of people is about people who are underemployed. They may have been maybe making $80,000 a year ago and now they’re making $40,000 because they had to take a lesser job. Do you expect that the underemployed will be taken care of at least in this or some way?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
No, I don’t. I mean, this really will be directed at the unemployed. I understand the underemployed, which in most times is included in the so-called U-6 measure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Underemployed is not the worst thing in the world. It’s not the best thing in the world. I get that. But look, we’ve basically gotten half of those who lost their jobs from the pandemic and the mitigation contraction, we’ve got roughly half of them back to work. We have much more work to do for the other half. There’s still a lot of hardship out there, which is why I think the President has really all along supported some strong asks on this. Let’s just take care of that first.
The numbers look good. The trends look good. The V-shape recovery looks good in my judgment. We can talk more about that if you want. But on the unemployed, we had an executive order, you recall, and we plussed up this time $300 for the federal contribution, maybe a 100 bucks, most of the states threw in 100 bucks. But our executive order does not last forever. We really needed Congress to put some legislation on. I don’t know what the deadline’s going to be, maybe until year end. I’m not sure about that. But that’s one of the key things we needed.
We needed airline support, Greta, desperately. I’ve been talking to the CEOs, so has Mnuchin and others. Those guys need help. You can’t have a good economy if there’s no air travel. And we need small business help. Look, you’ve had some of these hotspots from the virus, restaurants are open, closed, open 25%. They’re getting killed. It’s a rough business to begin with. They want PPP money for the small business loans. That stuff will probably all be forgiven at some point. So let’s just get that stuff out the door.
Greta Van Susteren
You mentioned small businesses. In the last few months, I’ve talked to small business people and they say that one of the things that they’ve had a hard time doing as they reopen is bringing people back to work. Because some people, there’s a category of people who make more money on money that they would get in terms of unemployment and any supplemental help from the federal government. It makes more sense for them to stay home. Is there any way that you’re going to try to address that so that people, that they won’t lose money by going back to work?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Yeah, no. The disincentive thing was very, very important. That’s one of the reasons why the President’s executive order, I guess a month or so ago, took the plus-up from $600 to $300. I think we’re pretty close with the House on a compromise. I can’t say precisely, but we are very much aware of that. We’ve heard the same kinds of things that you’re relating.
Greta Van Susteren
There’s some Republicans in the Senate that don’t want, they don’t like the idea of spending more money. I know Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jay Powell has asked to be more aggressive. This isn’t the time to be worrying about our debt so much, but rather getting the economy going. How are you going to bring those Republicans in the Senate on board? What’s sort of the persuasive argument?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
We’re not going to do this every year. In a natural catastrophe like the coronavirus, it’s a passing event. It’s not a permanent event. Government has to stand ready. I mean, this is something POTUS said, I don’t know, last winter. You really have to stand ready in a horrible situation once in 100 years. To use all the levers of federal power and appropriations, including the Federal Reserve, to get folks through this emergency crisis.
Conservatives, including myself, who frown on heavy doses of spending, nonetheless have to realize that Uncle Sam in all its manifest forms is literally, Greta, the lender of last resort. That’s what we’re doing. Now, I would reckon this will be the last major tranche. I would reckon that, because again, I’m rather more optimistic on the economy. We’ll see. But you just sometimes have to do what you have to do to get the country through this. It’s been done before in the past.
Amidst all the politics and the election and so forth, I still give President Trump high marks. He was on this last March very quickly. We did get bipartisanship. It took a little longer this time perhaps, but it looks like we’ll get it again.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. You talked about a V-shaped recovery. If you’re in the stock market, it looks pretty good. If you drive down the street, you still see a lot of businesses boarded up. We also hear that a spike in the coronavirus could be coming soon. Now we don’t have a vaccine, but we’re hoping for one in the first part of the year, but why are you optimistic that it’s a V recovery for everybody?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Look, it may not be for every person, single person, but you run down the traditional economic stats, you’ve got a housing boom, major housing boom, the likes of which we haven’t seen in over 20 years. Housing starts, housing sales, construction, employing construction workers are going up rapidly. You have an automobile boom, Greta. The demand for cars is huge. What happens is since there are no inventories from the contraction of the second quarter, we’ll have to produce more. The shifts are going to have to work more frequently over time. That means more jobs and more pay, higher wages, more family income. Housing and autos are gigantic.
We’re seeing a big run-up in manufacturing, which is also related to this. I think about 700,000 new jobs over the past five months. The Federal Reserve has poured a huge stimulus in. The money supply is up 24% year-on-year.
I really think in classical business cycle terms, putting the politics away, when you have rising demands and you have depleted inventories, you’re going to see a big production cycle in front of us, whatever it is, hard goods, soft goods, housing, cars, you name it. That’s why I’m optimistic. But, as I’ve said all along, while the V-shaped recovery is not dependent on this so-called stimulus bill, the targets that we have had will help. It just will help. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t help those because we kind of know where they are.
Incidentally, you’re right. There are some hotspots in the heartland. I agree. Not too bad. Nothing like we had in July and certainly not last winter. But I’m on Mr. Pence’s virus team. This came up in the phone call yesterday. We are not, we are not advocating another round of business shutdowns. We are not because we know how to target and go in and take necessary measures. Which of course, it’s no secret here, right? Masking, distancing, testing where applicable, good hygiene, try to avoid large crowds, this is the time to do that in those hotspots. I don’t think we’re going to shut down. That’s another reason I’m fairly optimistic about the recovery.
Greta Van Susteren
You talk about gatherings of people and hotspots. The White House has had obviously an outbreak. It looks from the outside, it looks, and I don’t want to be flip about this, almost like a Petri dish. Do you feel safe at the White House?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
I do. I’m here. I was not at some of the large events, although I’m not sure you can really trace. I mean, we’ve had a lot of my friends and colleagues who have tested positive. I might add, not only is the President recovering beautifully, but so are they because we’re in close touch by email and so forth. Yes. I feel safe in the White House. The precautions here are tremendous. We did up the ante with this latest outbreak. We’re doing everything we can.
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
But the crucial guidelines are in place, whether it’s the White House or whether it’s someplace in the heartland or the Upper Midwest or college campuses. I mean, this is what Redfield and Fauci and the others told us at that meeting. Just emphasize the guidelines. We know what to do. Also, we have learned through the President’s case and experience, as he has said, that these therapies, which he I think properly calls cures, are working, are working. We’re going to step up the approval and distribution, Regeneron, Remdesivir, what’s the other one? I’ve used it as a-
Greta Van Susteren
Dexamethasone.
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Yeah. I’ve used it as a nose spray for my hay fever. Right. All that stuff seems to be working. We’re going to try to get that out there as fast as possible.
Greta Van Susteren
We see President Trump on TV. Have you had occasion to see him in person since he’s back from the hospital? If so, how does he look to you?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
I have not seen him in person. I have spoken to him on the phone. I have not yet seen him in person.
Greta Van Susteren
In terms of how you’ve upped the ante, what’s been done at the White House now that, for instance, wasn’t done two weeks ago?
Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Precautions to go into the Oval Office have been stepped up substantially. Equipment has been stepped up substantially. I’m not at liberty to put that stuff out. That’s Secret Service business and health business. But I will just say it’s more than masking at this point.
Greta Van Susteren
Thank you very much for joining me. It’s always nice to talk to you.
