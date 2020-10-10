TRANSCRIPT: Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser

No, I don’t. I mean, this really will be directed at the unemployed. I understand the underemployed, which in most times is included in the so-called U-6 measure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Underemployed is not the worst thing in the world. It’s not the best thing in the world. I get that. But look, we’ve basically gotten half of those who lost their jobs from the pandemic and the mitigation contraction, we’ve got roughly half of them back to work. We have much more work to do for the other half. There’s still a lot of hardship out there, which is why I think the President has really all along supported some strong asks on this. Let’s just take care of that first.