Burton Fire District puts out 4th car fire of the month, warns of increase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District responded to its fourth vehicle fire this month, and 15th vehicle fire this year, showing what the fire department calls a marked increase from 2019.
Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the Burton Fire District responded to a vehicle fire on Robert Smalls Parkway by Furniture Warehouse Design Gallery. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a car fully involved in flames.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported, the fire department says. Traffic on Robert Smalls Parkway was reportedly delayed for about 30 minutes while emergency crews operated.
The Burton Fire District says this is the fourth car fire this month and the 15th for the year, up from eight total vehicle fires the district responded to in 2019. Fire officials state while these fires appear benign, they are in fact very dangerous. Officials state magnesium, burning fuel, and toxic flames present a significant risk and health hazard.
Burton fire officials encourage all cars to have an A-B-C dry chemical extinguisher.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.