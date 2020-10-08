State regulators responding to surge in unregulated child care operations in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - State child care regulators have found an alarming trend in Lubbock, a surge in unregulated child care operations, partly because of remote learning.
Texas Health and Human Services reports since the beginning of the year there have been 66 unregulated child care facilities operating in the Lubbock, West Texas and Panhandle region. There are currently more than 1,500 across the state of Texas, according to HHS.
One state inspector says there’s been a rise in friends and family members taking care of multiple children because of the shift to distance learning . The department is working with several places in Lubbock to address the problem.
“It’s something that’s been on our radar for many years," Health and Human Services Manager for the Child Care Regulation Department Geneva Hudel, said.
Parents have been scrambling to find child care options since the pandemic, leading to more providers without proper licensing.
A license is required even if there’s just one unrelated child in someone’s care for an extended period of time.
“We want those providers who are providing child care services within their communities to get the required permits," Hudel said.
Those licenses would also allow providers to get state resources like subsidized child care funding, food programs and educational materials.
Hudel said filling out the applications is also easier than most people think.
“Our goal is not punitive, our goal is not to shut them down or cease operating," she said. "Our goal is really to expand the childcare community.”
