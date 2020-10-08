Policy holders subject to one hurricane deductible per season

If your home has an insured value of $150,000 with a two percent named-storm/hurricane deductible, you would pay $3,000 out of pocket before the company would pay toward hurricane or named-storm damage. That means if the damage to your home is $3,000 or less, the insurance company will not be responsible for paying on your claim. If the damage to your home is $5,000, you would pay the first $3,000 out of pocket, and your insurance company would pay the remaining $2,000. You can find out how much your deductibles are by checking the first page of your homeowners policy or by calling your agent or company for more information.