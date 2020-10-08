Illinois receives $4.1 million in grants for rural education, health care

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois is receiving $4.1 million in grants from the USDA for education and health care in rural areas.
“The DLT program gives communities the technological access they need to bring educational and medical professionals together to provide the best care possible in rural Illinois.” Illinois State Director Douglas Wilson said. “These projects enhance the quality of life for rural residents by improving their economic opportunities, community infrastructure, environmental health, and the sustainability of agricultural production. Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to be a strong partner to rural communities.”
USDA is funding 116 projects through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program throughout the United States.
It will help health care and education institutions buy the equipment and software necessary to deploy distance-learning and telemedicine services to rural residents.
In the Heartland, the Shawnee Community College District will be receiving funds.
The investment will be used to help purchase and provide distance learning equipment, technologies, and connectivity to students and teachers at the twelve partnering high schools residing within the Shawnee Community College (SCC) District.
This network will serve faculty and district residents at the SCC’s four extension centers and main campus.
High school students and teachers, college students and faculty, and district residents will be offered opportunities to attend a variety of educational, workforce training and/or health education programs through this distance learning project.
