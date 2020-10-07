$10 million in CARES act funding allocated for Missouri child care facilities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Parson announced that he is allocating around $ 10 million in emergency relief grants for child care facilities impacted by COVID-19.
Facilities that are Missouri licensed, licensed-exempt, or subsidy child care providers are eligible.
Providers may seek reimbursement for costs associated with necessary COVID-19 expenditures such as personal protective equipment, additional staffing, overtime and hazard pay, or for loss of revenue associated with business interruption.
These funds will help cover losses during the period of March 1 to December 30, 2020.
Applications must be submitted for reimbursement by Nov. 15, 2020.
To learn more about this reimbursement process, providers should visit the DHSS Section for Child Care Regulation COVID-19 webpage for child care providers.
