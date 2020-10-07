KY exceeds 76k total COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During the state’s coronavirus update on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,398 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths, including a 79-year-old man from Henderson County.
“This concept that we have to live with it now, and we should go back to normal, we can’t go back to normal," Gov. Beshear said.
State officials say the higher number of reported COVID-19 numbers were due to an upload of a significant backlog of case data from Lexington-Fayette County. Without the backlog, the actual number of new cases on Wednesday was 926 cases.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 76,587 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.21% statewide.
Out of these reported cases, 12,800 people have recovered from the virus.
The Governor says 358 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger.
As of Wednesday, 1,218 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full Wednesday press conference in the video below:
The Green River District Health Department is reporting another COVID-19 death and 60 additional cases Wednesday.
Of those new cases, 25 are in Daviess County, 21 are in Henderson County, five are in Ohio County, four are in Union County, there are two in both Hancock and McLean counties, and one new case in Webster County.
The new COVID-19 related death was a resident of Henderson County.
Green River health officials say they have seen a total of 3,816 confirmed cases throughout the district. They say that 2,983 people in the district have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing 19 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. The county has now had 759 total confirmed cases with 528 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 193 active cases.
The Muhlenberg County Heath Department reported eight additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
This brings the countywide number to 844 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 774 residents have fully recovered.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,573 cases, 19 deaths, 1,277 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 844 cases, 12 deaths, 774 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 759 cases, 38 deaths, 528 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 506 cases, 9 death, 441 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 951 cases, 11 deaths, 665 recovered
- Webster Co. - 213 cases, 3 death, 147 recovered
- McLean Co. - 96 cases, 1 death, 78 recovered
- Union Co. - 387 cases, 3 death, 306 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 90 cases, 69 recovered
