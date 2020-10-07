Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

The Associated Press reported last week that documents show both Barrett and her husband, lawyer Jesse M. Barrett, have been involved with People of Praise for decades and have immediate family members who have held high-ranking leadership positions in the group. Amy Barrett’s father served for years as the head of the organization’s New Orleans branch and on its all-male national board of governors. Her mother was a “handmaid,” the term used until recently within the group to describe women entrusted to help guide other female members.