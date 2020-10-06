N.C. to offer $35 million in grants for licensed childcare facilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced that $35 million in operational grants from federal coronavirus relief funds will be awarded to licensed facilities that offer in-person childcare services.
“These grants will help offset the significant financial strains placed on child care to meet health and safety guidelines while serving fewer children,” Governor Cooper stated in a news release. “Our child care programs have been on the frontlines since the start of this pandemic, keeping their doors open so other workers could keep our economy running and the public safe. A strong and safe child care system is essential to our recovery.”
The grants will be awarded to licensed child care providers operating in-person during the months of August through October to help offset the financial strains due to the additional expenses to meet health and safety guidelines, while experiencing reduced revenues from lower enrollment, the news release stated.
Providers have the flexibility to use these grants to meet their unique individual business and operational needs.
All eligible licensed child care programs will receive some level of operational grants. Specific grant amounts are based on program size, quality, and whether the program serve infants and toddlers, the news release stated.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.