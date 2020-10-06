Masks ‘a personal choice’ for Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fair may look different this year, but don’t expect to see everyone wearing a mask.
Organizers say masks will be encouraged and offered at entrances, but will not be required.
“Wearing a mask is a matter of personal preference," Commissioner Andy Gipson said in a statement Tuesday. “We strongly encourage fairgoers to bring a mask in case they are not able to socially distance.”
This contradicts the state fair’s website, which says masks will be required for attendees.
Gipson does confirm that all vendors and employees will be required to wear masks.
Any guests who feel ill or have underlying medical conditions are advised to stay home.
Fair officials say their safe fair plan was done with CDC guidelines in mind and has guidance from State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. It was also reviewed by Governor Tate Reeves.
Per that plan, fair rides will be sanitized between each ride, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the fairgrounds. Indoor events will also be limited to 25% capacity. Outdoor music will be “properly spaced" for social distancing.
They also say new entries will be denied if their capacity of 200 people per square acre is met. This means a maximum of 21,000 people will be allowed at the fairgrounds at a time.
The 161th Mississippi State Fair kicks off Wednesday, October 7.
