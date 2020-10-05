Mayor Lumumba open to federal program to help crack down on violent crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Operation Legend is a federal program where feds help local law enforcement crack down on violent crime.
The program could have the potential to help reduce crime in Jackson.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he welcomes the help to slow the rise of violent crime here in the Capitol City.
That help though would have to be met on his terms.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s open to the idea but believes federal resources could have greater impact in certain areas.
Mayor Lumumba said, “Yes we could use federal support, but these are the ways that you can do that. We talked about our violence interruption program. We talked about mental health support. We talked about advancing the docket with which is all within the power of the federal government. We talked about the D.O.J. restrictions on the number of people that can be detained at our jail and how that harms the circumstance”.
Although Operation Legend has helped reduce violent crime in cities like Chicago and even Memphis, Mayor Lumumba is concerned about outside officers enforcing laws in Jackson.
Mayor Lumumba said, “If there is a suggestion of an occupying force, with no training on community sensitivity, no training on policing to step in, brandishing weapons and turning Jackson into a militarily occupied space, then no I’m not in favor of that. But I am in favor of the type of support that works to assist those that are working diligently every day.”
There’s one hurdle Operation Legend faces before it can be brought here, approval from the Attorney General.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says he’s in regular contact with him and will provide updates on approval.
