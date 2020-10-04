TRANSCRIPTS + FULL EPISODE: CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

No, and the staff testing is not nearly, it’s not uniform and I would say, not as widespread. It varies office by office, what the protocols are in terms of what staff is doing. In my office early on in COVID I had all of my office, both in DC, all of my staff and my state staff and the various district offices, all of them work from home and telecommute. We did that for several months and set up a virtual office where we were able to do our jobs via telecommuting. We’re now, I would say, on a partial staff in DC, where we try to respect social distancing in our office. Staff wears masks. In many instances, not a hundred percent of the time, but in many instances and certainly when we’re out in common areas and traveling through the Capitol. And as I said, some staff are working in the office, some are not.