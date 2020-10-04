Mississippi Power reopening bill payment offices Oct. 5

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power will reopen its bill payment office lobby in Hattiesburg Monday morning.
The power company stopped walk-in services in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kaila Griffith, public relations officer for Mississippi Power, spoke about a few changes customers need to know about if they plan to visit.
“Everything we’ve done, we’ve gone to great lengths just to make sure that anybody that comes and visits us, have any type of business transaction with us, is going to be safe,” said Griffith.
To ensure customers have a safe experience when they visit in-person, Mississippi Power will include the following safety protocols for reopening the lobbies:
- Limit the number of customers in the lobbies
- Place directional and informational signs to encourage social distancing and safe habits
- Sanitizing service desks, offices and high-contact areas regularly
- Install barriers between Customer Service Representative workstations
- Remove additional chairs and furniture from office lobbies to limit customers crowding
- Identify entry and exit points to direct the flow of traffic
- Ensure employees have proper personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves
- Provide hand-sanitizing stations
“Once they come in to visit us in our lobbies, we will be requiring them to wear an official covering, like a mask,” Griffith added.
Although walk-ins resume Oct. 5, customers are encouraged to continue the drive-thru and dropbox options. You can also access your account online.
“You can access that on your phone, at your laptop at home, so if you’re still a little unsure about getting out and about, we want to make sure that you know that there’s a convenient way to be able to hand your account, pay your bills, things like that, you can do online as well,” said Griffith.
Mississippi Power will also open their Gulfport and Meridian office lobbies on Monday. The Hattiesburg location will open at 8 a.m.
