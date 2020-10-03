TRANSCRIPT: Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

“Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”
Sunday, October 4, 2020
Interview with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois)
Greta Van Susteren
Senator, do you intend to have a conversation with JudGreta:ge Barrett before she has her nomination hearings? If so, what would you like to ask her?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Well, I don’t know that she’ll meet with me. The last two Trump’s Supreme Court nominees did not meet with me, even though I wanted to meet with them. So we’ll see how that goes. I want to know about her support for groups that say that life begins with fertilization of an egg, because it would mean that my two daughters would not exist, and if that is something that she would uphold on the Supreme Court.
Greta Van Susteren
Now, let me just go back. The other two would not meet with you. Did you ask to meet with them and then they declined to?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
I did express the interest in meeting with them, but I was told that they were just busy and they were only meeting with senators on the Judiciary Committee, and I’m not on Judiciary.
Greta Van Susteren
Okay. But you do get a final vote.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
I do get a final vote. Yes.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. So maybe Judge Barrett will speak to you, anyway, even though you’re not on the Judiciary Committee, since you will ultimately be asked to vote.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Well, we’ll see.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. Now, let me talk to you about your dear colleague letter that you’ve sent out that you have an objection because she has been part of or had some connection to some organization. What’s the organization?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
It’s a St. Joseph Right to Life group, I believe. But I have several objections to her. I didn’t vote for her for the lower court position that she currently holds, because she has said that she does not support the Affordable Care Act. I am deeply, deeply scared that she will vote to take away healthcare from 20 million Americans by voting to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.
Greta Van Susteren
She hasn’t been on the Court of Appeals long, but since she’s been on the Seventh Circuit, has she done anything that is extremely disappointing to you, or you think she didn’t follow the law, I should say?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Well, I’m going through all of that right now. But in her writing, she’s been very clear, and she has also expressed opinions that and she has herself said that she does not support the Affordable Care Act and that she would support elimination of it. I just simply cannot support a judge who would take away healthcare from 20 million Americans.
Greta Van Susteren
She has said, though, that she would follow the law. Would you accept that, follow the law if it was inconsistent with what she might personally hold?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
No, I don’t accept that, because she has, for example ... You talk about Roe v. Wade, and she has made it clear and then President Trump has made it clear that he’s not nominating anyone to the Supreme Court who would uphold Roe v. Wade, for example.
Greta Van Susteren
Yeah, there’s been a discussion about should Vice President Biden become President and should the Senate go Democrat, currently Republican, about whether the Democrats would seek to what we call pack the court, expand the court so that the Democrats or more liberal-leaning justices would be in the majority. Is that something you would be in favor of?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Well, I would have to take a look at that more. For me, everything is on the table. Right now, my concern is that they are trying to do a power grab and force through this nominee before the election, even, or even during the lame duck session and not do what most American people want, which is to let the winner of the election choose and nominate the next Supreme Court justice.
Greta Van Susteren
We’ve had quite a first presidential debate. This week, we will have the first vice presidential debate, and one of your colleagues, Senator Kamala Harris, will be participating on behalf of the Democratic ticket. Do you have any sort of thoughts or advice for her for that debate?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Well, Kamala is a wonderful debater. She and I were freshmen in the Senate together. She will more than hold her own. What I would tell her is just talk about the Affordable Care Act. Talk about people’s healthcare. Mike Pence has said time and again that he wants to take away health insurance from Americans and that he has a plan, but to date, it’s been four years, I’ve not seen a single plan from the Trump administration for some sort of alternative to provide healthcare for Americans. We simply cannot let them have another four years, because they will then be sure to take healthcare away from people.
Greta Van Susteren
Is there a question you would specifically like to pose to Vice President Biden, Vice President Pence, rather?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Well, I would like to hear how much he knew about how deadly this pandemic was. We know from tape recordings that President Trump certainly knew how deadly this pandemic, COVID-19, is, and yet he was downplaying it to the American people. Vice President Pence was the man to lead the effort to fight back against this global pandemic. I want to know, how is it that they’ve managed to so badly botch this response and we now have 200,000 dead Americans?
Greta Van Susteren
Is there going to be another COVID relief act? Because the American people, as we all know, there’s a huge segment of the population that’s really hurting as a result of the pandemic and its impact on the economy. Are we going to get another COVID relief act?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
I really want another COVID relief act. I want to be able to take care of folks who are on the front lines of this global pandemic. Our healthcare workers need more funds for medical institutions and healthcare workers. Families are having a hard time paying their mortgage, paying their rent, putting food on the table. We need to send more money to our schools so that they can safely reopen and get our kids back in the classrooms. We need more testing that is low-cost or free across this country so that can reopen the economy again. So there’s so much that we need to do, and we also have to send money to our municipalities and our county governments so that they can take care of all of our people. Yet this Trump administration still refuses, along with Mitch McConnell, to negotiate to a point where we can actually pass a package.
Greta Van Susteren
Well, there’s some things that both sides could agree on. I mean, the package has a number of items in it, and there’s talk about having sort of targeted or single packages, have one deal with one particular issue, another deal with another particular issue, and really try to find common ground between Democrats and Republicans. But as I understand it is that Speaker Pelosi wants it all to be in one big package, and that makes it a lot harder to get people to agree and to get something passed.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
I personally have a real distrust that the Republicans will keep their word. This president does not keep his word. He lies constantly. So I can’t trust him to keep his word. So how do I know that if I agree to vote on, say, a package that has to do with sending money immediately to hospitals that they will also later on bring up a package that will provide for money for our schools or that they will keep their promise and make sure that we provide funding for people who are out of jobs, more unemployment insurance money? I just can’t trust that they are actually going to keep their word.
Greta Van Susteren
But why would you sacrifice hospitals in that instance? Why not roll the dice and take the chance that they would and at least help the hospitals? Because that would at least be a start, and why sort of bite off your nose to spite your face, so to speak?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
I disagree with that. I disagree with that characterization. Are you asking me should I choose children over hospitals or hospitals over children or I choose families that can’t put food on the table versus municipalities that have to lay off police officers and firefighters? These are not choices that we should be making or that we need to be making. We can actually have a package that comes together that can help all aspects, because we are all hurting together. We have families right now that are struggling. People don’t have jobs, and yet we have a president who continues to divide us and who continues to turn his back on the American people in the middle of the global pandemic. That’s not acceptable.
Greta Van Susteren
Well, even with the spending bill so the government would continue to be funded, the last funding ended on September 30th. But because of the crisis of the deadline, Congress was able to come up with a continuing resolution to extend into December. The problem with the COVID, there is no sort of sense of urgency against Congress, Republicans and Democrats, and instead the American people are just sitting there, desperately waiting.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Oh, there’s a sense of urgency for me. There’s a sense of urgency for Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi. We’ve shown up to the meetings. It’s Mitch McConnell who has not attended a single negotiating meeting. How can you negotiate with someone who doesn’t even bother to show up? By the way, the House of Representatives passed a bill four months ago. It could have voted on at any point in the last four months, and Mitch McConnell has not even allowed us to vote on that. The person that’s not showing any urgency is Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. We’ve shown up at every single meeting, and Mitch McConnell has not.
Greta Van Susteren
The airline industry is in deep trouble. They got $25 billion in March, and the deal was that they wouldn’t lay off anyone until October 1st. Well, October 1st has now come and passed. So now the airline industry is in big trouble. What are we going to do about the airline industry? It’s not only just passengers. It’s also cargo in the belly of the passenger planes, and that, of course, is important in terms of commerce. What’s going to happen with the airline industry?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Well, we need to support the airline industry, and I would support a vote to include funding for the airline industry. But it can’t just be one portion of it. It’s got to be everybody. As you noted, Greta, it is about the pilots. It is about the flight attendants. But it is also about the baggage handlers and everyone else within the industry. Our aviation industry is critical to our economic recovery. We have the safest aviation industry in the world, and so we must be there to support them. I fully support working with the airline industry, but it has to be everyone. It can’t just be pilots and flight attendants or flight attendants and no pilots or no maintenance people. Everyone in that industry must be supported.
Greta Van Susteren
Were you surprised the other night that Vice President Biden distanced himself from the Green New Deal?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
I think that there are many ways to get to a carbon neutral future. I certainly support a carbon neutral future, but I’m very agnostic as to how we get there. I think that anything that we do is better than where we are right now, with a president who has systematically gutted the EPA, who has systematically denied the existence of climate change, and who’s done nothing to move us forward towards that carbon neutral future. Illinois is a big energy state, and this precedent, for example, has really got at the ethanol industry and has really turned his back on our farmers, our ethanol producers, and really, he’s betrayed them, bottom line.
Greta Van Susteren
If you watch the news, you’d think everybody in Washington hates each other and doesn’t work together across the aisle, but there is something that you have spearheaded, the Friendly Airports for Mothers, a bipartisan bill. So tell me what this is, and tell me how it’s going to impact mothers.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Well, so what my bill does is that it requires that airports, all airports across the country to have a clean, separate space for lactation rooms so that nursing moms can choose to either breastfeed their children in those rooms or to express breast milk and so that traveling moms can continue to travel and do their jobs outside the home, but also take care of their children. Up until now, we’ve not had safe, clean places where you could express breast milk, and I’m so pleased to say that it passed unanimously. So there can be bipartisanship, and it just passed the House unanimously about 15 minutes ago. It passed the Senate earlier, and so it’s headed to the president’s desk for his signature.
Greta Van Susteren
Is there any way to get that sort of unanimous aspect into other things, like the COVID relief bill? I mean, how were you able to generate an unanimous ... I mean, I realize this is a very appealing topic, but is there anything that we can learn from that?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Well, the first COVID relief bill, the CARES package, actually passed with Republican votes. We did very well on that. The key is you have to be willing to negotiate with each other, and the problem that we have with the current negotiation, as I said earlier, is that Republicans in the Senate, in particular Mitch McConnell, hasn’t come to negotiate. Speaker Pelosi has been negotiating with Steven Mnuchin over at Treasury. Leader Schumer on the Democratic side of the Senate has been showing up to the meetings, but Mitch McConnell has been AWOL. So you can’t negotiate and get to some sort of resolution if the person isn’t even in the room with you.
Greta Van Susteren
Senator Tim Kaine told me that it’s very difficult to get things passed in an election year or even close to an election, because there’s so much at stake back home for so many people. Do you agree with that?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
I think it’s difficult, but I think that if you’re willing to put the wellbeing of the people first, you can get things passed. I’ve built coalitions with folks across the aisle. I work a lot with other veterans to pass legislation together. I was able to get my FAM Act to pass. There has to be a will, but right now, even Republicans who want to do something can’t move forward, because the person who controls the floor and controls what comes through the floor is Mitch McConnell. There’s so many pieces of legislation, over 400 pieces of legislation, that have passed the House that’s waiting to be voted on that Mitch McConnell won’t let us vote on. Many of those pieces are actually bipartisan.
Greta Van Susteren
One final question. I know that you’ve had some interest in this, is that people in prison, the whole situation, the coronavirus there, both for the inmates as well as the correctional officers, and that’s sort of been sort of an ignored topic. What can we do to protect those people? Because we have an obligation to protect people who are incarcerated and also the correctional officers who are going in and out.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Exactly. This pandemic is really raging in our criminal justice system. I am deeply concerned for the correctional officers as well as for the inmates. We need to do a better job, and we were not providing enough PPE, for example, and not enough of the cleaning protocols. Again, this shows the real lack of leadership from the Trump administration, the fact that they did not respond to this crisis in the way that they should have. If they, for example, actually fully exercised the Defense Production Act, they would have actually generated all of the PPE that we needed all across this country in hospitals and nursing homes and in correctional facilities as well.
Greta Van Susteren
Is there something we can do now, though? I mean, and I know that every time I talked to a Republican, they complain about a Democrat and what wasn’t done. A Democrat complaints about Republicans. But just looking forward now, what can we do to solve this problem? Is there anything that can be done? Because it is a growing issue.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
The president can still activate and exercise the Defense Production Act. He can still provide more resources. We could pass a piece of COVID legislation to provide more funding to correctional institutions so that they can address this issue, so that they can get the resources they need. They can hire the people they need to do the additional cleaning, to stick to the additional protocols. All of this could be done. But, again, Republicans are not showing up on the Senate side to even negotiate.
Greta Van Susteren
Senator, thank you. Always nice to talk to you.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
Thanks for having me on.
