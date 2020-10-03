TRANSCRIPT: Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

I really want another COVID relief act. I want to be able to take care of folks who are on the front lines of this global pandemic. Our healthcare workers need more funds for medical institutions and healthcare workers. Families are having a hard time paying their mortgage, paying their rent, putting food on the table. We need to send more money to our schools so that they can safely reopen and get our kids back in the classrooms. We need more testing that is low-cost or free across this country so that can reopen the economy again. So there’s so much that we need to do, and we also have to send money to our municipalities and our county governments so that they can take care of all of our people. Yet this Trump administration still refuses, along with Mitch McConnell, to negotiate to a point where we can actually pass a package.