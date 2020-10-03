TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

I don’t know. I assume from what I’ve seen from the press coverage, that the governor concluded that doing so was inconsistent with state law. My view is we should follow state law and we should be consistent with the requirements of the law. I understand there was also an issue, a concern that the county leadership had opened up annexes, these separate and additional facilities. And as I understand it, we’re not allowing poll watchers to go in and monitor those facilities. I think that was one of the reasons. And one of the justifications was a concern about the potential for voter fraud at the county courthouse. As I understand it, there are poll watchers that are able to watch to make sure that the election is conducted with integrity. We have seen, Texas has a history when it comes to absentee voting of ballot harvesters, of people who go say to a nursing home and fill out multiple ballots. And in some instances you have unscrupulous political operatives who will take advantage of people who are elderly, who may not have all their faculties and fill out a ballot, sometimes fill out the ballot for them.