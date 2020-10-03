TRANSCRIPT: Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director

“Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”
Sunday, October 4, 2020
Interview with Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
Greta Van Susteren
Doctor, why does this virus seem so mysterious? It seems like we’re learning something new all the time with it.
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
We are learning something new all the time and what we’re learning is how better to control it. We’re also learning that there’s no one simple answer that’s going to make it go away. We need to chip away at the risk with a series of measures. I think the sooner we recognize that and the sooner we recognize that it’s here to stay, the sooner we can get to a new normal, and to basically reducing the health burden, and to reducing the economic burden that it’s causing.
Greta Van Susteren
How fast can a mild case turn severe?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
Oh, it can get bad quickly. Generally people, if they’re going to get very sick, get very sick over a period of days to a week or so. But there’s a lot we’re still learning about this virus and the infection can be severe.
Greta Van Susteren
In terms of President Trump, would it be wise for Vice President Pence who has been around him in the Rose Garden and other places, would it be wise for him to quarantine?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
Well, first off, anyone who’s been near anyone with COVID, needs to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of test results. That’s important, because even if you get tested, you could be negative in the morning and positive in the afternoon, and the test isn’t a hundred percent. So one of the things that needs to happen is to identify everyone who’s been exposed, not just to the president and the first lady, but to anyone else who is positive. That’s what the whole job of contact tracing is.
Greta, we probably should never have called it contact tracing because people don’t like to be traced or tracked. What it really is, is supporting people who have an infection and warning those who may have been exposed so we can stop the spread.
Greta Van Susteren
What do you consider being around? I mean, I assume that it could be indoors, outdoors, 10 feet, six feet, and even lengths of time. But what do you consider being around?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
The standard definition is 10 or 15 minutes within six feet. Now that’s not hard and fast. We’re always looking for dichotomies, on, off, yes, no. But it’s more a question of degree.
One of the things that comes up is during the debate Tuesday night, is it possible that the vice president was exposed? Yes, it’s possible. This was a little more than 48 hours before President Trump’s diagnosis and although it was more than six feet, we know that the volume of speech increases the spread of the virus. So singing and shouting spread the virus much further than whispering or talking quietly.
Greta Van Susteren
I assume they’re talking about respiratory droplets as well as coughing, sneezing, or speaking loudly, or singing. What about airborne transmission and aerosol transmission of the virus?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
This is another area where we’re looking for a dichotomy, but it’s really more of a continuum. It’s a question of bigger particles and smaller particles. What we think is usually spread is within just a few feet, less than six feet, but it can be further, especially if there is not good ventilation, or if there’s singing or shouting.
So anywhere there’s lots of loud noises or loud talking, it’s a possibility that there’ll be a wider spread of the virus. But this is something that there can be a lot of debates about. The bottom line is within six feet, more than 10 or 15 minutes, you’re exposed, you need quarantined for 14 days.
Greta Van Susteren
There’s a lot of tension on the Rose Garden nomination ceremony of Judge Barrett and there’ve been reports that she had COVID last summer. Can you get COVID twice?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
Rarely. There are cases of reinfection with COVID and that’s been now well-proven based on the fingerprinting of the genetic material. So you know that they had one strain before and a different strain now. There are a handful of cases that are like that. We really don’t know how long and strong immunity is. It does appear that some people with infection have some level of immunity for some period of time. That’s pretty vague. We don’t really know the bottom line there.
Greta Van Susteren
How do you define super spreader event?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
Well, a super spreader event is an event where a lot of people get it from one incident. The classic example in COVID is a choir in Washington State where most people on the choir got it. There are also super spreader locations, for example, a fishing ship went out and almost everybody on that fishing ship ended up getting COVID or the cruise ships where lots of people got COVID. But for one event, we think of singing, shouting, someone who was highly infectious and was emanating large numbers of particles of infectious virus.
Greta Van Susteren
Last Monday, it’s been reported that President Trump did some debate preparation, did with Governor Christie, Hope Hicks was there, Bill Stepien, his campaign manager, and of course, President Trump was there, and I think a couple of them. But the first ones I named have all been reported to have tested positive for COVID. Would you consider that a super spreader even though there wasn’t a huge number of people?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
This is really a kind of detective work, medical detective work. You make a timeline and you outline every single person who has been positive and you look at when they might have been first infectious and when they might have been first infected. Then you go back and you see where they intersect in time and place, to try to figure out where the spread occurs. That’s really important, not just for intellectual curiosity, but once you identify a location where there’s spread, you have to expand the circle and make sure that everyone who was in that environment knows that they were likely exposed, gets tested whether or not they’ve got symptoms, because even without symptoms, they could then spread it to others and that’s how you stop outbreaks and clusters.
Greta Van Susteren
How is it that someone can be asymptomatic yet spread the virus to others?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
This is one of the things that surprised us with COVID, with the close relatives of COVID like SARS and MERS, you’re most infectious when you’re really sick, when you’re in the hospital on a ventilator. With COVID, it’s the exact opposite, you have the most virus in your upper respiratory tract when in fact you don’t feel sick at all, for the day or two before you get sick and the two or three days after you first get sick and people with no symptoms at all can be highly infectious. That’s why it’s so important to do complete contact tracing and that’s why it’s so important that we wear a mask when we’re near others, so we’re all safer.
Greta Van Susteren
When President Trump, when it first became known that he had COVID, we heard that Regeneron was given to him, I assume that was done by IV which is, as I understand it is a lab produced antibodies. What can you tell me about it?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
So far we’ve heard that President Trump has gotten two different treatments, both of them experimental, both of them promising.
The first was a cocktail of many different monoclonal antibodies. There’s only one small study that’s looked at that particular product with less than 300 patients and what it seemed to find is if you gave it to people really early, before they made their own antibodies, that those antibodies that are made in the laboratory might help them to become less ill.
The second medication is Remdesivir, there’ve been studies over Remdesivir, it appears to reduce the severity of illness and make it so people spend less time in the hospital. It’s not proven to improve survival, but it does appear to be helpful. Both of those are helpful early in the course of illness. The other medication that has been much better proven to work is steroid, dexamethasone or similar medications. Those probably are most effective later in the course of illness.
Because Greta, what happens with COVID is early on the virus is making us sick. Later on it seems to be our immune system that’s making us sick. So early on, you want to strengthen the immune system with something like monoclonal antibodies. Later on, you want to cool down the immune system, if you’ve got severe illness with something like dexamethasone or steroids.
Greta Van Susteren
Regeneron, which is it was experimental and also Remdesivir, it has emergency use authorization by the FDA, I take it that a lot of people are thinking like, why would you give an experimental drug to the president? But I take it that there are two reasons that a drug is being examined. One is for danger, but the other is for efficiency or effectiveness, do you have any information about whether there’s a danger associated with these or whether they’re exploring it to see how effective?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
So in terms of the monoclonal antibodies, there is limited evidence of whether it may be harmful, the belief is that it’s promising. For an FDA emergency use authorization all you’ve got to prove is that it may be more good than harm, that’s a really low bar. But I think it’s really up to the president and his doctors to make these decisions. What I imagine they’re thinking is they want a no regrets policy. They want to make sure that if there is any treatment that might improve his outcome, he gets that treatment and he gets it promptly.
Greta Van Susteren
Could President Trump have contacted this theoretical, or anybody, have gotten COVID long before the Thursday night announcement? How long before could he have gotten it?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
Generally, you get sick about five days after you are exposed. Now he got sick on Friday, so he may have been exposed on Monday. However, because he’s being tested more frequently, it could be a shorter time course. You can get sick as little as two days after you were exposed. So it’s possible he was exposed Tuesday or even Wednesday, and began getting sick Thursday night and Friday.
But it can be up to 14 days, that means if you’re actually looking for where he might’ve been exposed, you have to draw that diagram for 14 days before Thursday, any one of those days he could have been exposed and that might have led to his infection.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. So let me move from the White House to Capitol Hill. There are hearings that go on periodically on Capitol Hill and at some point they’ll be judiciary hearings for Judge Barrett, her confirmation. The rules are rather squishy up there on Capitol Hill, not everybody is tested, not everybody who’s coming into the hearing room, should the rules be tightened in the US Senate and everybody be tested to who comes into that building?
Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director
Well, you have to follow basic principles. First and foremost, anyone who’s got COVID, needs to isolate. Anyone who’s been exposed to someone with COVID, needs to be quarantined 14 days, regardless of testing. Third, even with those things, there are a lot of safety measures you have to put into place. Indoors, everyone needs to wear a mask.
One of the things that they’ve been doing in Congress, is having people who are speaking take off their mask. That’s actually the opposite of what makes sense from a scientific standpoint, because you’re spreading the virus when you’re talking.
