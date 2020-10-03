TRANSCRIPT: Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director

This is really a kind of detective work, medical detective work. You make a timeline and you outline every single person who has been positive and you look at when they might have been first infectious and when they might have been first infected. Then you go back and you see where they intersect in time and place, to try to figure out where the spread occurs. That’s really important, not just for intellectual curiosity, but once you identify a location where there’s spread, you have to expand the circle and make sure that everyone who was in that environment knows that they were likely exposed, gets tested whether or not they’ve got symptoms, because even without symptoms, they could then spread it to others and that’s how you stop outbreaks and clusters.