Broadcast Times

FDA updates recommendation on silver dental fillings

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated their warning about silver dental fillings, stating they may cause health problems for some people.

For years, the American Dental Association and FDA have said silver dental fillings, known as dental amalgam, are believed to be safe.

However, last week the FDA updated the recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

Those who should avoid the fillings include pregnant women, women who plan to become pregnant, women who are nursing, children, especially under the age of six, people with kidney problems and people with preexisting neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease.

Amalgam has been widely used because it is strong, durable and less expensive than some other filling materials. Over time it can release small amounts of mercury vapor.

The revised guidelines say low levels of exposure to mercury vapor aren’t typically a threat to most people’s health, but exposure can cause certain health problems for people who are hypersensitive to mercury.

For those at risk, the guidelines suggest dentists use alternatives like resin and glass cement fillings.

The FDA is not recommending people remove or replace fillings that are in good condition because the removal can increase exposure to mercury vapor and also hurt the healthy tooth structure.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Senate unanimously redirects COVID relief money for infrastructure projects
Senate unanimously redirects COVID relief money for infrastructure projects
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest
The U.S. budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest on record, but down...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
Rain in California won’t be enough to ease severe drought
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a news conference...
White House, Democrats hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...

GRETAWIRE

Fist bump

GRETAWIRE

Ga., S.C. jobless rates decline — and Peach State sees a record low

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.

GRETAWIRE

Wisconsin AG seeks to block subpoenas in GOP election probe

First Cohort Participates in Leadership Program to Increase Potential for Investment into...

GRETAWIRE

First cohort participates in leadership program to increase potential for investment into Appalachian communities

A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris...

GRETAWIRE

MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case

(Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

GRETAWIRE

SPD speaks on ability to provide security for 2022 Mardi Gras with current police shortage

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will be impacted by planned deck repairs in...

GRETAWIRE

I-64 deck repairs planned, will cause lane closures

Crews clean up illegal dumping site on Linda Vista and Camino de Oeste, officials say it’s a growing problem
Illegal dumping in the desert
City prosecutor teams up with resource center to increase domestic violence help
File footage / rally against domestic violence.
UofL students sign online petition requesting better safety measures
Students believe that safety should be the university’s responsibility, and an online petition...