School officials: 179 students quarantined at Boonville High School due to COVID-19 exposure

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School officials recently confirmed that 179 students at Boonville High School underwent quarantine procedures last week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider told 14 News on Sunday that these students were ordered to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Schneider says the school district recognizes a close contact as anyone who was within six weeks of a positive case, and those in quarantine must isolate for 14 days before returning to school.
Until then, each student will live stream their classes from home to keep up with schoolwork.
“My daughter is doing her studies from home through the virtual, online stuff," says Libby Mayes, a Boonville High School parent. "Which is totally great in my opinion. She’s still getting to attend the classes and keep up with everything.”
School officials say right now, there is no magic number as to when the entire high school would move to virtual learning, but that they’re main goal is to safely educate their students, and preferably, to do so in person.
On the court, however, Boonville girls' varsity volleyball and varsity soccer have had to cancel games out of precaution, with too many athletes on the close contact list.
Libby Mayes has a daughter on the soccer team.
“The plan is if we can do this right and keep everybody else healthy and safe," says Mayes, "they’ll be able to come back and do a few practices, and still participate in sectionals.”
Schneider says school officials will continue to work with local health officials to make the best decisions for their students, as he added, “Our schools are not independent of our community.”
“I love that they’re going above and beyond to protect everyone," says Mayes.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.