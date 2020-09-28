La. lawmakers call special session to address unemployment, budget issues

“No one could have predicted or planned for the health, economic and natural disaster devastation that 2020 has brought to our state and citizens. A special session is needed to address unforeseen problems related to the in person education of our children and their return to extracurricular activities, the survival of our economy and the opening up of business, and the recovery of the areas of our state devastated by Hurricane Laura,” Schexnayder said. “A significant number of House members have also asked to address the continued proclamations issued by the Governor during the pandemic and what many see as an imbalance of power. This special session will not end without a solution to this problem.”