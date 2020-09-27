TRANSCRIPT: Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)

Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
September 27, 2020
Interview with Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.)
Greta Van Susteren:
In terms of a nominee for the Supreme Court, what it is that’s most important to you and Republicans in Florida?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Well, I appointed it as governor 407 judges. And in every case, what I ask them, I ask them basically one thing, “Prove to me that you believe there’s three branches of government. You’re not the executive branch. You’re not the legislative branch. Just prove to me you understand that you’re going to stay within your lane, and be the judiciary, not be something that our constitution did not allow you to be.”
And so I think whether it’s a federal or state judge, that should be the most important thing is they stay within their lane.
Greta Van Susteren:
Back several years ago, Judge Merrick Garland was appointed by President Obama nine months before the election, and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell didn’t give him a hearing, basically blocked him. And at the time I thought he should have a hearing and if he got voted down, he got voted down so be it. Now of course the Republicans are facing the criticism that right up close to election date, a nominee is put forward, and now you think it’s okay to have a vote. How do you justify that difference?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Well, I think it’s been very consistent. There’s divided government. Since I think it’s 1888, there hasn’t been a justice confirmed if it was appointed by the opposite party. So if there’s a different party that has a presidency than the Senate, then what happens is if it’s election year, you wait until what happens with the election. And so I think it’s very consistent. We don’t have divided government now. We have a Republican Senate, and we have Republican president.
And by the way, this was a big issue back in 2016, and the voters made a choice. They voted for a Republican president. They voted for a Republican majority in the Senate, and they did the same thing in 2018. And everybody knew it was going to be a lot of choices, a lot of potential, there would be openings in the Supreme Court. So I think who’s being dishonest and is hypocritical are people like Chuck Schumer who said in 2016, “We have to fill this.” But now in 2020, he says, “We can’t fill this,” and Joe Biden, and you can name the Democrats they’ve not been consistent.
Greta Van Susteren:
You can also point to the flip side, even Senator Lindsey Graham, a lot of videos have been run of him where he said something different then until now. Does it not have those sort of sense of fair play? Because back then, what could have happened, since the Republicans didn’t have the vote, is they could have had a hearing, and just voted him down and achieved exactly what they want, but had more of a sense of fair play and not look like now they’re doing something different.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Well, I wasn’t there at the time. Clearly that would have been an option, but the results are the same. The results are that, if you look at history, if it’s a divided government between different parties in the White House and the Senate, we don’t confirm judges. So whether you went through the process or not, and then voted them down, or whether you didn’t even take them up to judiciary committee, it’s the same result.
Greta Van Susteren:
The there’s a Senate resolution this week, a unanimous vote, consent, that there will be a peaceful transition of power. This of course is a response to what President Trump has said. What do you say to the Floridians when they ask you about peaceful transition, and why did the president say that?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
You’d have to ask the president, but I can just tell you, there will be a peaceful transition of power. I will do everything under my power to make sure there is. My hope is that everybody gets out to vote that has a right to vote. The people that don’t have a right to vote don’t vote. And that we know the election results as quickly as possible. It’d be nice that we know them that night.
I know some judges are changing the law on when votes will be cast, which I think is wrong. I did a bill this last week that would basically do what we do in Florida. We have a very robust mail-in ballot system, and you can vote early. But we should get our results out the election night.
Greta Van Susteren:
Well, I’ll get to your bill in a second because I think that’s probably a good idea. Maybe we should start talking about that now for four years from now. I don’t think we can quickly try to make everything uniform and count the ballots, especially with COVID and mail problems, and a whole panoply of other problems.
But there’s a good poll recently in Florida for your candidate, for President Trump, he is ahead of Vice-president Biden within the margin of error. But I’m wondering to what extent this peaceful transition is going to scare Republican voters, or the undecideds with Florida being so close in terms of to vote for. Are you worried about that this is going to cause Republican voters, or independents, or undecideds to go into the Biden corner?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
I think the major issues that people have is who’s going to be better for the economy? And Trump wins that. And then for Florida, Biden with Obama appeased the dictators like Castro down in Cuba, didn’t do anything against Xi in China. And President Trump has been tough on Castro, tough on Maduro, tough on Xi, so I think those are the things that resonate in Florida.
And Trump’s been very vocal at trying to be helpful to the Hispanic community. And I think that’s going to pay off big for him in Florida. I won the election, all three of my elections, I won the Hispanic vote. I think Trump, I don’t know if he’ll win it, but he’s going to do very well with Hispanics.
Greta Van Susteren:
Let’s talk about your bill because it’s no secret that everyone expects problems come November 3rd, election day. We’ve already seen ballots discovered in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and both sides in a close race like this are going to be fighting like crazy to count every vote favorable. But what would be your solution moving forward? You’d think we’d be able to figure out a system where one person, one vote, and we could count it, and quickly.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
I like what we do in Florida. You can do mail-in ballots, but you know who votes. You can do early voting, so you can go down to the polls early and vote, or you can vote on election day. And if you follow the rules, then we still have the results that night. There’s no reason we wouldn’t get the results that night.
So my hope is nationally that’s what, hopefully it would happen this time, because I don’t think it’s great to go on for weeks afterwards. I don’t think it’s good to end up in a court system. In my race in 2018, they somehow found 95,000 ballots after election night, and it ended up we went through all sorts of legal proceedings. I think I had, I don’t know, something like a thousand lawyers working on the case.
That’s not the way these elections should happen. And I remember one of my daughters, she said, “Look, I can understand if you lost, but if you lose because the Democrats said they’re going to win it...”
And that’s exactly what the lawyer for the Democrats came down and says, “I don’t care what the vote was. We are going to win this race.” That’s not the American way,
Greta Van Susteren:
But one of the problems that we have here compounding it is it’s an overload on our postal service. We have so many more unexpected mail in votes, absentee votes, because coronavirus. People are afraid to go to the polls, understandably. They don’t want to get the virus. We have a lot of people who don’t want to volunteer at polls. We saw that in Wisconsin at primaries. So we have less polling places. There’s such a burden on our system right now, and largely in part of the virus.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Yeah, well, we had the Postmaster General come in and they give talk to us at Homeland Security Committee. He’s promised that they have the resources. They can get the mail-in ballots in. Now you shouldn’t be waiting for the last minute to mail it in. I mean, just like you can’t vote the day after election day.
So if you’re going to use a mail-in ballot, do it as early as you can, and make sure you get it in. In Florida, you can track to make sure your mail-in ballot was counted. And so hopefully they’re doing that in other states. Because you want everybody that has right to vote, vote, just do it in a legal manner.
So I’m hoping we don’t have problems. The Postmaster General doesn’t believe the post office is going to be the issue. You’re right, we do need poll watchers, we need poll workers, we need all these things to make sure everybody does the right thing.
Greta Van Susteren:
All right, debate coming up, all eyes will be on this debate, especially the undecideds. And people wondering whether or not they should even go to the polls, or the independents. What is your advice for your candidate, President Trump?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
I think if I was President Trump, I’d talk about the economy. It’s still the biggest issue. I would talk about law enforcement, the fact that many Democrats want to defund the police. I would talk about how he’s held dictators around the world accountable, whether it’s the bad Iran deal, or whether it’s Castro, or Maduro, or The Communist Party of China, I would focus on those things. Because I think he’s got a great story to tell, and it’s a futuristic story. He cares about people’s jobs.
Greta Van Susteren:
Vice-President Biden has said that he does not want to defund the police.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Well, the problem he has is that his party has gone off to the radical left, whether it’s the Green New Deal, or Medicare For All, which means it would ruin the existing Medicare system. But let’s think about it, somebody like Joe Biden will say he doesn’t want to defund the police, but they’re not calling out all this rhetoric and all these people that are throwing bombs, and projectiles, and Molotov cocktails at the police. I mean, this is wrong, this is not the America that I grew up in.
We believe in faith. We believe in our law enforcement. We’d like her law enforcement. I’ll tell you something that’s disgusting to me, I did a simple resolution, that all we did was support law enforcement in the center floor, the Democrats blocked it. I mean, why would you do that? I mean, you should have rhetoric that says, “Oh, I like them even more than you do!” Not the opposite way.
Greta Van Susteren:
We’ve seen so many videos that are very troubling with police officers. And I admit that it’s a small percentage and we see them. It’s not every law enforcement. In fact, 99.9% of law enforcement is out there helping us and protecting us. But the bad apples are really creating a hardship and a tragedy for many Americans. What would you do to reform police, if anything?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Well we had a bill that Tim Scott led in the Senate, and the Democrats have blocked that also. So I think what you’ve got to do is what I learned as governor of Florida is be transparent. Give people all the information you can give them. Because when you do, one thing that had been frustrated with in my time in the Senate is how little information actually gets out to the public. When you get all the information out there, people make pretty good decisions generally, and they hold people accountable.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
So I think we’ve got to just make sure we’re funding our law enforcement, make sure that we’re giving the best training possible, and making sure there’s no process to where somebody is a bad apple gets to stick around.
Greta Van Susteren:
What’s the conversation though we’d have with the African-American community? Because right now I think that there are a lot of people that just don’t buy it that the police are fair to them.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Well, I think first off you can’t wait until something happens. If you remember Trayvon Martin case happened while I was governor. And as soon as it happened, I called both Trayvon’s mom and dad. And I said, “Look, if at any time you feel uncomfortable with the investigation or the prosecution, I will do everything I can to help you.”
I brought in a new investigation team. I brought in a new prosecutor to make sure that they feel comfortable. And what I found is the great sheriffs and police chiefs around the country, they’re building relationships with every community, including the African-American community before something happens. And that’s why what you’ve seen so far in Florida, you’ve seen where we have issues, all these different communities have relationship with their sheriffs or their police departments.
Greta Van Susteren:
What do you think impact that’s going to have on the election? And let me point to Florida, the unrest around the country.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Oh, I think it’s going to have a lot. Greta when I was governor, I always thought there were three primary jobs, create a good economy so people can get a job, make sure every kid can get a good education, and number three, keep people safe. And actually you can’t do the first two if you don’t keep people safe.
So I think it’s the biggest issue. I don’t think it’s just what shows up in the polls, but I think people, they do not like the police being treated badly. They want police being held accountable, but not being treated badly. And they do not like this civil unrest. It scares them. They know it impacts their kids' ability to go to school, their family’s ability to make a living.
When I stop and think about this, people think they can, I get mad when I think, people think they can go burn down somebody’s home or business, somebody that worked their tail off to build something, that has a jobs there that now just got lost, it makes you mad when they do that.
It makes me mad that when people go out there, and act like they can it’s okay for them to spit in a policeman’s face, or call them names or things like that. That’s not the way my mom brought me up. And I don’t know whose mom brought people up like that. That’s not what this country was built on. It makes you mad that people are not standing up for law enforcement, standing up for the rule of law saying, “We’ve got to make, we got to...” Look, we’re not perfect. None of us are. So let’s get better.
But getting better is not burning things down. Nelson Mandela, after 26 years in prison in South Africa, didn’t get out and say, “Oh, let’s go burn down South Africa.”
Martin Luther King, didn’t say, “Oh, let’s go burn all the buildings, loot the buildings.”
No, they said, “Let’s make this better.” And that’s what we all have to do everyday together.
Greta Van Susteren:
Turning to the Coronavirus Relief Bill, which is trying to make things better. The House has a bill at $2.4 trillion. The Senate Republicans seem to be focusing on about one, 3.1, 5, 1.5 trillion. Meanwhile, the American people, there are a lot of people are really suffering as they look at this standoff between the two parties. Can you just cut it in half or something? People are so desperate right now, American people want something and they’re waiting.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Republican senators spent every day in August. We had a phone call with the White House every day, 10:00 AM. I organized a group, and we did a call at 9:00 AM to try to come up with a bill. We did. We took care of the people that have lost their jobs. We took care of small businesses. We added accountability. We took some of the money that was not being used in the Cares Act to apply to it. We added money to open our schools. We added money for testing, and money for vaccination.
And guess what? Instead of having a conversation and say, “How do we change that bill and make it better,” the Senate Democrats just said, “Nope, we don’t like it.” I don’t believe the Democrats are being honest about this. They don’t want to get a bill done. If they did, they would sit down with us and work together, and be incrementalist. Say, “We’re not going to get everything our way,” neither are we, but the Democrats won’t do this, they’re not being sincere.
Greta Van Susteren:
And every Republican I talk to says that about the Democrats, every Democrat says this about the Republicans. And the problem is, is that somebody’s got to cry, uncle, somebody’s got to give because the American people are hurting. So what are the American people to do? Most of them can’t wait until November 3rd to vote. They’re worried about their jobs, they’re worried about feeding their kids; can’t something be done?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
I think, first off DC’s dysfunctional. I’ve been up there about 20 months. It’s dysfunctional. People don’t talk to each other. They don’t work together. If they don’t get it their way they don’t want to do it. It’s all about winning elections.
Look Greta,my perception is, think about it, just something as simple as a resolution supporting law enforcement couldn’t pass because the Democrats.
I had a bill, I had a proposal to do preexisting conditions if Obamacare is declared unconstitutional, Democrats blocked that. I could tell you time and time again. I wanted to fix the immigration system to help people that have come here because of disasters, Democrats blocked that. It’s not that they say, “Oh, here, let me give you a better idea.” No, they just say, “No.” That’s not the way you should get things done. That’s not how you, I’m a business guy, I never would get things done that way.
Greta Van Susteren:
So what happens? I realize you were a governor and had executive powers, but you’re now you’re in the Senate, how can this get better for the future for the American people? How can we get everyone to talk?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
We’ve got to get people [inaudible], we’ve got to get people to talk. We got to elect people that are not just focused on who’s going to be in power, but how do I make things better for people?
So I’m going to keep doing it. I know there’s others that are trying to do it. I know what I try to do as governor of Florida, I worked every day to make it better for the people in my state. I’m trying to do it up there. I just tell you, it’s a dysfunctional place. People don’t work together. And by the way, there’s no accountability on the money we spend. There’s no accountability at all on the money. And it just infuriates you. When I say, “Well, why don’t we put in standards to say that we have to get a result,” never happens, sounds good, never happens.
Greta Van Susteren:
You mentioned Obamacare, November 10th there’s a decision before the Supreme Court that’ll have an impact on Obamacare. Let’s just assume hypothetically that the decision goes and knocks out Obamacare, whatever is left of it. What is your vision to get healthcare for the American people? And now with this whole idea of preexisting conditions, is that anybody who’s had COVID, even if you had a mild case, you’re likely to have a preexisting sooner or later.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
We need to pass legislation that says the insurance companies are going to cover you, whether you have a pre-existing condition or not. My expectation is every insurance company would do that on their own.
Number two, you have to be able to stay on your current plan.
And number three, let’s focus on how we change the delivery system so prices go down. Government is the reason why healthcare costs so much. All the government regulation, all the government involvement, the healthcare costs should be coming down. The two areas that we see unbelievable cost increases, education and healthcare, it’s because of government regulation.
Let’s take advantage of telemedicine. Let’s take advantage of things like that. Why are we paying higher prices for drugs than the rest of the world? We’ve got to look at all these things and focus on driving costs down. If you drive cost down, more people are going to get coverage. And then we have to make sure we have safety nets that we have funded, that do the right thing. We were able to do that when I was governor of Florida, we controlled the cost of Medicaid, improved the quality and access for Medicaid recipients, but made sure we can control the price.
Greta Van Susteren:
How does that not happen though? I think that President Trump recently signed a most favored nation, which I think is some effort to do that, to bring some of the prices down. But how is it that, I talk to so many politicians, Republicans or Democrats who say, “Let’s bring the prices down.” And then big pharma comes in and the price of stay the same.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Well, I did it when I was in the business. I helped drive down the cost of health care when I was in the healthcare business. You can do it, but you got to make sure that you don’t say, “Oh, I’m worried about this industry,” and let them continue to have revenues that don’t make any sense.
We’ve got to understand that we’re all in this together, we have to have safety nets. We have to have safety nets that we can afford. We have to take care of Medicare. We have to take care of Medicaid. We have to take care of people that can’t afford their healthcare, but let’s create incentives for prices to come down.
And you can. I did it in the private sector when I was in healthcare. You can do it again, but you’ve got to rely on the things you do in every other industry. You’ve got to create more competition. You’ve got to give people better information. You’ve got to have complete transparency in what things cost. All these things work in other industries. It’s just people fight in healthcare and in education, the same thing. The government has taken over every decision, and so what happens is prices go up.
Greta Van Susteren:
So where’s the choke point. Where’s the problem? Is it the administration, an administration HHS, or is it Congress, House and Senate, or is it the industry itself?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Greta, it’s a little bit of everything, but it’s both the way the laws work, and then the way the regulations work.
Like as an example, for Medicare why do we pay more if you go into a hospital for the same procedure as if you had it outpatient, how does that make any sense? Are we paying for quality? So shouldn’t we pay more if somebody has better outcomes, it means there’s less of a chance they’re going to get back in the hospital, or have more problems. I mean, that’s what you would do in any other industry, but people in this industry fight it.
Greta Van Susteren:
One last question on the debate, President Trump has a demeanor that everyone’s quite familiar with. And I’ve spoken to some old friends who are Republicans, and some of them are very turned off to his behavior. And to the point where I don’t know if they’re going to go to the polls or not, I don’t ask them. But do you have any thoughts on his demeanor in this debate, how he should act?
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Well, I think that what you should be doing, everybody should be doing, is treating each other with respect. There ought to be a conversation about how your policy positions are different. Because that’s where the debate ought to be. President Trump can talk about what he’s done or not done. Biden’s had plenty of time in office. He can talk about what he’s done at not done.
And then they all say what are you going to do over the next four years? Because that’s what you’re... When I ran for Senate, they said, “Don’t talk about what you’ve done in the past, talk about what you’re going to do in the future.” And that’s what they both ought to be doing. Respect each other, and sell us! You want my vote? Sell me on what you’re going to do for my family.
Greta Van Susteren:
Senator, thank you always nice to talk to you, sir.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.):
Thank you, Greta.
