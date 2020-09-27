TRANSCRIPT: Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)

So I’m going to keep doing it. I know there’s others that are trying to do it. I know what I try to do as governor of Florida, I worked every day to make it better for the people in my state. I’m trying to do it up there. I just tell you, it’s a dysfunctional place. People don’t work together. And by the way, there’s no accountability on the money we spend. There’s no accountability at all on the money. And it just infuriates you. When I say, “Well, why don’t we put in standards to say that we have to get a result,” never happens, sounds good, never happens.