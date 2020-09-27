TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)

Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
September 27, 2020
Interview with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)
Greta Van Susteren:
What are you looking for in a Supreme Court nominee? Let me ask you about Judge Barrett first.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, first of all, I don’t think we should be considering any Supreme Court nominee at this point. After all, it was Senator Mitch McConnell who established the precedent under President Obama that when you’re in the middle of an election, a presidential election, we should let the people decide on the president and then let the president pick whoever it becomes rather than have the Senate push through. That’s a precedent. So from my perspective, we should wait regardless of who is before us. And that needs to be the way we approach this. Let’s wait for the presidential election, see what happens there, and then proceed after presidential inauguration then.
Greta Van Susteren:
Now years ago, I actually thought that when President Obama appointed Judge Merrick Garland, and he ought to have a hearing and however the chips fell, they fell in terms of the vote. But today, if the shoe were on the other foot, if this were a Democratic president in an election year with an open seat, would you feel the same way that there shouldn’t be a nominee put forward?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, if we established a Senate rule and precedent, then the answer is yes. I think that once you do that, you should be playing by the same rules, whether you have a democratic president or a Republican president. Otherwise you’re abusing power to essentially stack the court. And that’s what Senator McConnell’s doing. He didn’t even give Merrick Garland the courtesy of a hearing. And of course, that was in March of 2016, March of an election year. Now we’re just weeks away from November 3rd and Mitch McConnell has changed the rules of the game entirely. So my view, Greta, is that we need one set of rules that applies to Democratic and Republican presidents alike.
Greta Van Susteren:
Will you give the nominee a look anyway? Even though you are opposed to the nominee being nominated at this point, will you look at the nominee’s record before you make your decision or is this just you’re opposed to this?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
No, I’m opposed to moving forward right now on the basis of the principle that Senator McConnell established. And of course, two Republican senators have taken that position as well, Senator Susan Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowski. They said regardless of who’s nominated, they think it’s wrong to proceed. Look, I mean, I think by now everybody’s seen the tape of Lindsey Graham, who’s now the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, saying very clearly that if President Trump was to nominate somebody during the election year, that person should not be considered. Lindsey Graham of course has totally eaten his words now. But I think that there has to be some sense of fairness in the rules. And of course, then there are the major decisions that this court will make. And my view is they’re trying to stack it to get a justice who’s going to overturn a lot of important law.
Greta Van Susteren:
In light of the fact that you’ve probably lost the battle about whether or not there will be a hearing and a vote, you’re going to be called on as a US Senator to vote for this nominee. Number one, have you made your decision whether yes or no? Secondly, are you willing to meet with the nominee and what would you ask the nominee?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Look, my view, Greta, is that we should not be proceeding with this nomination.
Greta Van Susteren:
So is that a no? Is that a no, no matter who the-
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Yeah. No, that’s a no. And that’s based on the rule that was established by Senator McConnell himself, because you need some sense of fairness here. Now, am I very concerned about what the nominee will do? Look, President Trump pledged that his nominee would be somebody who overruled the Affordable Care Act, overruled Obamacare. And the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case that the Trump Administration is party to, to overturn the Affordable Care Act one week after the election. And President Trump also pledged to appoint somebody who would take away a woman’s right to choose. So the stakes are huge here, and I’m going to assume that President Trump did what he said he was going to do here, and that this nominee is going to overturn the Affordable Care Act and threaten a woman’s right to choose because President Trump said that whoever he picked would do those things.
Greta Van Susteren:
Assuming, hypothetically, that Vice President Biden wins the election and that the Democrats win the US Senate. Would you be in favor of expanding the Supreme court beyond its nine members?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
So Greta, my focus right now is on defeating this nominee, both on the basis of the precedent that Mitch McConnell set and the abuse of power, but also because President Trump pledged that this nominee would undermine those important protections that Americans have. And by the way, as we all know, we’re in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic. So taking away people’s protections for preexisting health conditions would be absolutely devastating. So that’s my focus now. Now after the election, if we have a President Biden and a Democratic majority in the Senate, we’ll have to decide how we’re going to organize ourselves and proceed. But what Mitch McConnell-
Greta Van Susteren:
So it’s not an absolute no to expanding the court?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
I’m not ruling anything out. I think we have to have a lot of important debates going forward. And one of the things that Senator McConnell has done by blowing up this precedent is establishing that the rules, as we know, can be determined by a majority. And when you do things like Senator McConnell did, people will take another look at both precedence and the existing rules.
Greta Van Susteren:
President Trump has said once, maybe twice, calling into question about whether there’d be a peaceful transition of power. And it’s obviously provoked unanimous Senate resolution. Do you have any doubt in your mind that we will have a peaceful transition, should the electoral college go Vice President Biden’s way?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, the scary thing is that we’re even having to ask ourselves this question in the United States of America in 200. And so I do worry a lot when you have the President of the United States refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, saying things like the only way he can lose is if the election is rigged, which is nonsense, which is essentially saying he’s willing to take away the decisions made by a majority of the American people or by the electoral college. So this is really the kind of thing that we hear from authoritarian dictators overseas. I never imagined I’d hear this from the President of the United States. What it means is that we have to be especially vigilant in terms of making sure that every single vote counts.
Greta Van Susteren:
How do you reconcile that with what another leader of a party, Democratic party, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who of course was on the 2016 ticket as one of the leaders of the parties, that she said in April that Vice President Biden should not concede election under any circumstances. Is that not pretty much the same thing?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, I don’t recall that statement by Secretary Clinton. And so I really-
Greta Van Susteren:
It was on Showtime. It was on Showtime.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Anyway, I would be surprised if she meant it in the way that even if Donald Trump had the majority of votes, that Joe Biden shouldn’t concede. So my view is whoever wins the votes obviously is the winner here and the other candidate should concede. But it is very worrisome, and in fact scary, that the President of the United States is taking the position that he won’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power, even if he loses. That is a moment we never expected to see in the United States of America.
Greta Van Susteren:
Many people vote based on jobs and economy. Why do you believe that Vice President Biden would be better for the economy and better for jobs?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Oh, because I think Joe Biden has a history of supporting important policies and investments to help working people. This is why we call him Lunchbucket Joe, because his DNA, since he grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania has been all about helping working people. And as I pointed out to Secretary Mnuchin last week in the Senate Banking Committee, if you look at the last term of the Obama Biden Administration, the economic growth was actually higher than it was under this administration just before the pandemic. I made the point because Mnuchin had said that before the pandemic hit, we were having overwhelming, great economic growth. And I pointed out to him that actually, if that was great economic growth, we were having even better economic growth over the four years of the Obama Biden Administration.
Greta Van Susteren:
We’re coming up on the debate, the first debate between President Trump and Vice President Biden. If you had Vice President Biden’s ear, and maybe you do, what advice would you give him?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, I actually did the debate prep with Vice President Biden back in 2012 when he debated Paul Ryan. I played Paul Ryan in debate prep. The challenge here is that the rules are all out the window this time. Because as you can imagine, during debate prep, we spend time focusing on Paul Ryan’s record, what Paul Ryan had said on a particular occasion. Because in a debate, you want to show if your opponent is sort of straying from the positions they’ve taken.
But all the rules are out the window with Donald Trump. He makes things up by the minute. It’s not going to be Joe Biden’s job to fact check every 30 seconds misstatements, false statements by Donald Trump. The moderators are going to have to play that role to some extent. And so what Joe Biden I think should do is lay out his vision for the country, what he plans to do to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, that he will listen to the scientists. He won’t undercut public health. And on the economy, he’s going to invest in working people, in education to provide everybody with the opportunity to get ahead. So my view is he shouldn’t be chasing down every single Donald Trump lie, because that’s kind of like whack-a-mole. It would actually consume the entire debate if that was Joe Biden’s goal. So he should focus on his vision for the country.
Greta Van Susteren:
Okay. So mock debates, hey all do it, or they should do it. It’s a good way to prepare for a debate. You played Speaker Ryan in 2012 for Vice President Biden. Could you in a mock debate play President Trump this time around? I mean, could you see yourself doing that?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
You know, you need to have so many different personalities. And the reality is that would be a huge challenge because the one thing we know about Donald Trump is that he just makes stuff up as he goes. And in my view, these debates are not going to change things in any significant way, because at the end of the day, it’s going to be less about a particular policy detail and much more about people’s impression of the character, of the person they want in the White House. And Joe Biden is a person of strong character. He’s a person of empathy. He’s a person of integrity. He’s everything that Donald Trump is not.
Greta Van Susteren:
I want to talk about the COVID relief bill. We still don’t have one right now. Americans are hurting. The airline industry’s in big trouble. The Democrats in the House were at $2.4 trillion, and the Republicans came back at like 1.3 or 1.5. But it’s a package deal. And Americans are really struggling. Is there any way that you would consider looking at these different issues one by one? Like do a special bill for the airline industry, because if they go under, the nation’s in deep trouble, another one debate about local government, another one by school, rather than putting them together in one package? Because so far, as my mother would say, we’re getting nowhere fast.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, that’s exactly right. We were able to come together earlier this summer with the Cares Act, which was a comprehensive bill. And it’s important to remember that Senator McConnell put forward his little version of the Cares Act back then as well. It included not a penny for state and local governments. The Congressional Budget Office just came out with a report saying that that’s one of the most effective ways we can help boost the economy. And yet here we are again, and Mitch McConnell was putting forward this bill that doesn’t do the job. And by the way, Greta, actually punishes those school systems that have decided for the safety of their students and teachers not to go back to the extent that Mitch McConnell wants them to go back. They short-
Greta Van Susteren:
But the punishment is somewhat extended. I mean, if you say that the punishment about the school is that the fact that some other issues are packed in with this, like the airline industry, the airline workers are getting punished because of the inability to resolve certain other issues. So if you do it piece by piece, wouldn’t that help?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Right. But here’s the problem. If Senator McConnell was going to agree in advance that as we go piece by piece, we will get to all the pieces, then that’s fine. But what happens is Senator McConnell does what he did with respect to this justice opening. He often says one thing and then does another. So let’s say we started with the things that Senator McConnell wanted to start with. He got them through, he’d say, “I’m done. That’s it.” So that is why we worked to try to put together a package. We were successful with the Cares Act. As I indicated, Mitch McConnell at the time, he didn’t want to do most of what was in that package. But fortunately people like Secretary Mnuchin at the time worked with both parties and we were able to fashion something. So we’d like to have them come back to the table and seriously negotiate.
The big problem, and Senator McConnell has been very public about this, is that there are about 20 Republican senators who want to do nothing. Nothing. And Mitch McConnell himself said he wanted the state and local governments to go bankrupt. Those were his words. So let’s come together. We did it under the Cares Act. And let’s do something that’s meaningful for the American people. And don’t include these poison pills that punish schools that are trying to protect the safety of their students and teachers.
Greta Van Susteren:
Sarah McConnell definitely has a problem within his caucus is that there are some Republicans who want to do something and some who don’t want to do anything or less. But even within your own party, you’ve got a huge dispute. One of them is police reform. There is one flank of the Democratic Party that wants to defund police. So my question is what’s going to happen should Vice President Biden becomes a President Biden on that issue? And secondly, what do you say to all the good law enforcement, hardworking people out there who are listening to some of the things that are being said about the police? And I’m not talking about the police that break bad and do bad things, but for the overwhelming majority who work every single day to protect us.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, that’s exactly right, Greta. What we need is a police force that does what they’re sworn to do, which is protect the safety of the community. And as you say, most police officers work hard to do that. However, we’ve also seen many, many cases where you’ve got these gross police abuses and people who have been killed because of it. That’s why we have the Black Lives Matter movement. I support their goal of police reform. Vice President Biden has said that reform does not include defunding the police, but it does mean looking at how we organize our police forces and making sure that when it comes to issues like the homeless or mental health situations issues, where you don’t need the use of force and where that can escalate things beyond control, we need to take a different approach.
So first order of business is to pass the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act. Senator McConnell’s not allowed us to have a vote on that, just as we’ve not gotten a vote on the Heroes Act for pandemic relief, but that has a lot of very important reforms that I think we need to undertake.
Greta Van Susteren:
Two categories, there are peaceful protestors and there are rioters. One is protected by the first amendment. One is frankly, when you start looting, that’s a crime. As we look around the country and see people sitting in restaurants, being harassed by people who are not peaceful, who do you think that hurts at the polling booth come November 3rd?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, Greta, first of all, let me just say, I followed this issue very closely and the protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful around the country. And in many cases it has sadly been President Trump who has actually stoked the flames as we saw him do outside the White House early on when he actually got the top military brass and tear gassed protesters and cleared the way so he could go to St. John’s Church and hold the Bible upside down. That was provocative. And he has pursued that course of action in many American cities. His goal in my view is to polarize and to divide us.
Obviously, violence has no place anywhere on any side. It needs to be condemned equally. Again, Joe Biden has done that. Donald Trump has not. Donald Trump has not condemned the right wing violence, the person we saw take the law and his own hands. And so let us say together that violence has no part in any kinds of response, but we welcome peaceful protests. And that has been the overwhelming majority of these marches.
Greta Van Susteren:
How do we make people confident in the vote where we have instances, two reports, recent reports, both in swing states. In Wisconsin, there were some ballots that were found discarded, I think in a ditch. And in Pennsylvania, there were nine ballots that were found. Seven were recorded to have been Trump ballots. As we March towards November 3rd, if we find these sort of mysterious groups of ballots or things don’t get counted, at some point, I mean, how do we tell the American people to have confidence in the system when we see cracks in the system?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, let me first say that obviously, we will investigate this situation with nine ballots. But the reality is that if you look at the nine states that had pure mail-in voting systems even before the pandemic, there have been no examples of fraud. And the reality is President Trump himself casts an absentee ballot in the state of Florida. So while he talks about this on the campaign trail as if it’s not protected or without confidence, the reality is that’s how he did his own vote. So I think if you look at these voting systems, overwhelmingly, vote by mail has proven to be an effective way and a way of voting where there’s not fraud. Obviously we would investigate any particular cases where there is. So what the president is trying to do is undermine the credibility of the election. I think he’s trying to suppress the vote. But in any event, I encourage every American, regardless of political party, to get out there and cast your ballots. And we need to make sure each of them are counted.
Greta Van Susteren:
Assuming we have a pretty much divided country again this election like we did last time where it’s a very close election, would you consider if it’s a Democratic win for Vice President Biden wins the electoral college about by the same that President Trump did that the Democrats have a mandate or not? I mean, at what point does a party have a mandate from the American people when it’s so close?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Well, we have a majority as a majority and majority then can obviously proceed with their agenda. That’s what we’ve seen on under previous administrations, both Republicans and Democrats. Obviously it’d be best if we can work together on some issues. Before President Trump engaged in such a divisive and polarizing approach, we were successful at doing that. And if you listen to Joe Biden, he has made it clear that his preference would be to work across party lines to get things done.
Greta Van Susteren:
In the Senate, is there any trust factor between the Republicans and Democrats right now?
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
I have to say it’s very, very low. And obviously this most recent situation where Republican Senators said one thing in 2016 and are doing the opposite in 2020 with respect to the Supreme Court is just the most recent example. I mean, look, you’ve got people who are on tape, on the record, not just saying that if there was a Justice Supreme court opening this year that they would not move forward with it like Lindsey Graham did, but said on tape, “Hold me to that. Use my words against me.” And yet he totally flip-flopped and he’s the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee. So if you’re asking me what the level of trust is right now, it is very low. I’m sorry to say that, but that’s the reality.
Greta Van Susteren:
Senator, thank you. It’s always nice to talk to you, sir.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):
Good to be with you. Thanks Greta.
