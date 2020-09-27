TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)

Right. But here’s the problem. If Senator McConnell was going to agree in advance that as we go piece by piece, we will get to all the pieces, then that’s fine. But what happens is Senator McConnell does what he did with respect to this justice opening. He often says one thing and then does another. So let’s say we started with the things that Senator McConnell wanted to start with. He got them through, he’d say, “I’m done. That’s it.” So that is why we worked to try to put together a package. We were successful with the Cares Act. As I indicated, Mitch McConnell at the time, he didn’t want to do most of what was in that package. But fortunately people like Secretary Mnuchin at the time worked with both parties and we were able to fashion something. So we’d like to have them come back to the table and seriously negotiate.