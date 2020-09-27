Local Mini Market sees community come together to support local businesses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local fan favorite event the Southern Lovin' Junkin' Show had to be adapted for the COVID-19 pandemic into the Local Mini Market.
The event, hosted at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, was a partnership between Uptown Columbus and Market Days to support local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.
Hayley Tillery, Executive Director of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, says she has high hopes for more events in the future.
“To see people walking into our doors again, to be able to do it in a safe way and know that we can give back to these local’s businesses. We hope that this is just going to be the start of the future momentum that’s to come for our economy,” said Tillery.
The event included live music from Andy Leatherman along with local artists, farmer’s markets, antiques and jewelry.
