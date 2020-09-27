FULL EPISODE: Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Chris Van Hollen on the SCOTUS vacancy debate

Well, the scary thing is that we’re even having to ask ourselves this question in the United States of America in 2020. And so I do worry a lot when you have the President of the United States refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, saying things like the only way he can lose is if the election is rigged, which is nonsense, which is essentially saying he’s willing to take away the decisions made by a majority of the American people or by the electoral college. So this is really the kind of thing that we hear from authoritarian dictators overseas. I never imagined I’d hear this from the President of the United States. What it means is that we have to be especially vigilant in terms of making sure that every single vote counts.