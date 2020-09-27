Columbus organizations set up one-stop shop for COVID testing, flu shots and 2020 census

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many organizations in Columbus are coming together to provide the community with one place to get tested for COVID-19, get their flu vaccine and complete the 2020 census.
The city of Columbus, West Central Health District and the Southern Economic Advancement Project were just a few of the new groups partnering with one another.
The event took place at the Columbus Civic Center to make all three tools available for local communities on the “Road to Recovery.”
“As public health, this is what we do, so we are out front promoting public heath, which are all the three things that we are involved in today so were happy to do that and be a part of this great event,” said Dr. Beverley Townsend with the West Central Georgia Health District.
The “Road to Recovery” event followed all social distancing rules while using sanitized devices to fill out surveys.
Reports say Muscogee County is facing a serious undercount in the 2020 census. The results of the census will be critical to communities' recovery from COVID-19.
