Family of slain woman frustrated over delays in trials from COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Delays in criminal trials from the COVID-19 pandemic are causing frustration for the family of a woman who was shot and killed one year ago Sunday.
Ebony Myers was 37 years old when she was killed in what North Charleston Police call a domestic violence murder.
The accused killer, Myers' then-husband Romane Clare, fled to Florida where he was arrested and brought back to Charleston County. He is still in jail awaiting trial.
The first criminal trial in Charleston County is scheduled for November.
The Myers family’s close friend Alicia Raheim says the longer Ebony’s mom has to wait for trial, the more difficult it gets.
“That’s the tough part. Waiting to find out, you know, when is this going to take place and because of COVID, is it going to be two years from now, and it’s just daunting for her,” Raheim said Friday. “For that family and for that mother, right now she just wants to see justice for her daughter.”
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she wants cases that affect public safety, which would include the Myers case, to be high on the docket when trials resume.
It is not known if Clare’s trial will be on the trial docket. It will be up to an administrative judge to set the docket.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.