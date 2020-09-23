Democrats accuse Ardoin of ‘voter suppression, gross incompetence' over website outage; Ardoin says it was maintenance

"As Democrats across the state are engaging voters for the coming election, Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has a pattern of attempting to suppress the vote. His plan to limit secure, expanded absentee voting was denied by a judge just days ago. Ardoin has demonstrated time and again that he only values and promotes the right to vote for some, not all. On a day when his office should encourage voter registration and participation in our democracy, he blocked it. This was gross incompetence at best and blatant voter suppression at worst. Either way, this failure is an embarrassment.”

Katie Bernhardt, Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party