National Voter Registration Day: Campaigns happening ahead of the presidential election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s National Voter Registration Day! There are several campaigns across the country helping people register.
Election Day is just over a month away, and Tuesday Amazon Studios is sending one of its registration buses to Memphis.
Amazon Studios' bus tour is a promotional tour for a new documentary titled “All In: The Fight For Democracy.” Amazon Studios has deployed a fleet of five buses across the country to screen the film for audiences while also setting up a voter registration station.
At 2 p.m., the bus will arrive at 51 Riverside Drive. The event will last until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Footlocker stores are also being turned into voter registration sites. The stores will have kiosks set up for people to register online.
Here’s a few things you’ll want to know to register for Election Day:
- In Tennessee you can register to vote online if you have a state-issued ID. Or you can register in person.
- If you don’t have an idea you can still register by mail or in person.
- In Arkansas you can register in person or by mailing in a voter registration application to your local election office.
- In Mississippi you can also register in person or mail in a voter registration form.
The deadline to register to vote for all three states is Oct. 5.
