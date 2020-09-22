LMPD officer calls for collaborative ‘community effort’ to curb homicides after record-breaking year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fatal shooting Monday night brought Louisville’s total number of homicides for 2020 to a record high of 122. The previous record was 117 homicides for all of 2016.
Lt. Donny Burbrink, who heads the homicide unit for Louisville Metro police, was asked Monday what strategies are being used to stop homicides and shootings. He explained that his unit is responsible for investigating homicides but is completely reactionary.
“This isn’t an LMPD problem, this is a community problem. Until we can develop something across the board to work with other entities outside the police department, I don’t know how we take care of this problem,” he said.
Burbrink called for a “collaborative effort” between police, faith leaders, community activists, and the judicial system to stop the violence.
“If we rely solely on the police to deal with what we’re dealing with right now, it is destined to fail,” he said. “The only thing police are going to do is they’re going to flood hot spots, that’s not really a good plan right now.”
Louisville native Whitney Austin founded Whitney/Strong after she was shot 12 times in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati bank in 2018. She hopes that organizations like her can be a part of the solution to reduce gun violence.
“It takes a whole bunch of people coming together and recognizing that there is a problem, there is not one single solution for fighting to end gun violence,” she said.
Whitney/Strong will host “A Night for Life” on Friday, Sept. 25. During the event, four Louisville gun violence survivors will share their stories through original artwork.
The uptick in violent crime throughout Louisville has overwhelmed LMPD according to Burbrink. On Monday, he said police are “basically to the point” where they can’t provide victims' families with the proper investigative services. Of this year’s homicides, about 65% are still unsolved.
“We’re hoping that sooner or later things start calming down so our victims' families can actually get some of the answers that they want,” he said.
In addition to a record-breaking number of homicides in 2020, Louisville has seen about 420 non-fatal shootings this year, more than double the amount reported in 2019.
