Venture Richmond pulls application for temporary BLM street mural

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Venture Richmond has withdrawn its application to the city for a temporary Black Lives Matter street mural.
The organization said the time the overall process has taken and the stipulations attached to such a mural, “has lead us to understand that our downtown community is best served by shifting our resources to other areas.”
Venture Richmond said it remains committed to helping small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and a few social justice demonstrations.
“Our number one goal now is to encourage people to come downtown to further patronize our downtown businesses, the great majority of whom remain open and are in need of our support,” the organization said.
A Richmond planning commission previously approved the temporary art installation on East Grace Street between 8th and 9th streets.
